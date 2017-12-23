from the prove-it dept.
BC psychologists probe the roots of truth judgments in the 'post-truth' era:
Putting truth to the test in the "post-truth" era, Boston College psychologists conducted experiments that show when Americans decide whether a claim of fact should qualify as true or false, they consider the intentions of the information source, the team reported recently in Nature's Scientific Reports.
That confidence is based on what individuals think the source is trying to do – in this case either informing or deceiving their audience.
"Even when people know precisely how accurate or inaccurate a claim of fact is, whether they consider that claim to be true or false hinges on the intentions they attribute to the claim's information source," said Professor of Psychology and Neuroscience Liane Young, an author of the report. "In other words, the intentions of information sources sway people's judgments about what information should qualify as true."
Lead author Isaac Handley-Miner, a PhD student and researcher in Young's Morality Lab, said the so-called post-truth era has revealed vigorous disagreement over the truth of claims of fact — even for claims that are easy to verify.
"That disagreement has alarmed our society," said Handley-Miner. "After all, it's often assumed that the labels 'true' and 'false' should correspond to the objective accuracy of a claim. But is objective accuracy actually the only criterion people consider when deciding what should qualify as true or false? Or, even when people know how objectively accurate a given claim of fact is, might they be sensitive to features of the social context—such as the intentions of the information source? We set out to test whether the intentions of information sources affect whether people consider a claim of fact to be true or false even when they have access to the ground truth."
[...] The findings suggest that, even if people have access to the same set of facts, they might disagree about the truth of claims if they attribute discrepant intentions to information sources.
The results demonstrated that people are not merely sensitive to the objective accuracy of claims of fact when classifying them as true or false. While this study focused on the intent of the information source, Young and Handley-Miner say intent is probably not the only other feature people use to evaluate truth.
Journal Reference:
Handley-Miner, I.J., Pope, M., Atkins, R.K. et al. The intentions of information sources can affect what information people think qualifies as true. Sci Rep 13, 7718 (2023). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-023-34806-4
(Score: 4, Insightful) by VLM on Tuesday December 19, @01:13PM
The General Discussion section of the paper is pretty funny, summarizes to if people expect to get lied to, they believe they got lied to.
This shouldn't be too surprising, there's huge business models based entirely on lying to people, and they know it, and don't trust them, and distrust in known sources of lies almost always turns out better for the distruster.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by DadaDoofy on Tuesday December 19, @01:39PM
"That confidence is based on what individuals think the source is trying to do – in this case either informing or deceiving their audience."
I think there is pretty obvious confirmation of this theory right before our very eyes. The DOJ, with the mainstream news media covering their backs, have told lie after lie about president Trump, in incredibly elaborate attempts to discredit, disgrace and ultimately imprison him. The more they double down, the more people see right through the bogus charges and lies. His totally dominant numbers in the polls just keep rising.
(Score: 5, Interesting) by Barenflimski on Tuesday December 19, @01:46PM
People aren't idiots, they're busy.
We've grown up in a society full of propaganda from corporations, governments and publications trying to sway our opinions. It comes in various shapes and sizes, but it is basically this formula. The premise is usually, "You're a feeble human who can't think straight because of these built in human biases, and therefore, to be a better human, based on this information, you should do X."
Secondly, Language isn't perfect. The way most things are phrased, and the way conversation on the internet goes, most people know you can't have much of a true argument as the point gets lost so fast on tangents, its useless.
People do not have time to parse every single thing they read. For most people, most of the time spent on the internet is for entertainment purposes. At some point this all becomes a defense mechanism. People get tired of going about their normal lives and then being told they're terrible humans, and they basically quit spending time parsing mediums that have tried to change their minds.
It becomes easier to write off the source as another opinion than to parse the never ending information stream for rights and wrongs. At some point people just give up and want to be happy.
(Score: 2) by Mojibake Tengu on Tuesday December 19, @01:51PM
Historically, this is a typical Chinese communication logic.
From programmer's perspective, Aristotelian logic is flat shallow, Chinese logic is deep recursive.
It's exactly the flatness of Aristotelian logic which made people in Europe
stupidconfused about reality for many centuries, down from the religious cults up to the hacking their software. Believers.
Meta deduction: He said something. Why did he said that?
Another level (not yet invented by Westerners, at least not invented publicly) is deduction from negative information: We know he knows. But he did not reported as he should. He's hiding something else because otherwise he would have reported. What it may be?
This deduction is forbidden by naive Occam's razor rule.
Negative information is missing from Western information theory completely. Westerners treat information as absolute value only, missing side channels with all their turbulence and complexity. General population not understanding hyperoperations is a key to status quo.
In world of manipulations, structure of intentions is more important knowledge than information content itself.
I am already sure synthetic AIPs will derive better than humans in that.
Respect Authorities. Know your social status. Woke responsibly.