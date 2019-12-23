from the industrial-action-done-properly dept.
https://www.theverge.com/2023/12/13/23999848/tesla-sweden-union-autoworkers-transport-trash-waste-pickup
Tesla will have to skip trash day in Sweden as the country's labor groups continue to protest the company's anti-union policies. Reuters reports the country's Transport Workers' Union will refuse to pick up waste at the automaker's workshops in solidarity with Tesla autoworkers who've been on strike since October 27th.
Tesla has resisted collective bargaining agreements worldwide, but Sweden's strong labor culture is continuing to test the automaker's policy.
After 130 workers at Tesla repair shops walked out, the first show of solidarity came from union dockworkers who refused to unload Tesla vehicles from cargo ships in early November. Then, on November 20th, postal workers joined the effort by refusing to deliver mail to Tesla, including license plates. On November 27th, the automaker then sued and initially won the right to pick up the license plates directly from Sweden's Transport Agency.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Wednesday December 20, @12:42PM
Highly doubtful, if they have not budged so far I don't see why they would now. That is proper xmas so nobody will be working that day, it's also a Sunday. The following week is usually one that most people have or take off. Also they probably don't produce much in the form of smelly garbage. It's freezing temperatures at the moment so that will cut down on the smell. Elon can probably put a few containers on the ground until the municipalities complain about potential health issues.
Secondly while they won't pick up their garbage, nothing says that their, Tesla, janitors can't gather them and deliver them to the dump or recycling-station themselves. Just that they won't get picked up.
They have apparently already started to round the license plate delivery issue by having ownership of the vehicle transfer earlier to the customer so the customer can then get the license plate from the Transport authority. They can't refuse such requests.
What they are currently zooming in on is that to work at Tesla, in Sweden and possibly elsewhere, you have to sign a 70 page legal document. Where you apparently are required to keep silent until your death about what happens or what is done at the company. You'll be fined if you take a job as a competitor. Basically almost unheard of things in Sweden. The only once that have that kind of regulations are very high up positions and mostly then in regards to national secrecy. But this seems to be imported from the states. More is to follow.
That said I'm not certain the Verge grasps it completely. It's not really about Tesla vs Union. It's about collective bargaining, it's how salaries etc are set in Sweden. I'm not a union member but they still effect me in that regard, they also manage or run most of the unemployment systems. That one I am in tho, you kind of have to if you don't want to become dirt poor and live on welfare if you happen to get unemployed. But you don't have to be in a union, or a member. Most people at Tesla are apparently not in a Union. It's somewhat unclear if they even want to be. But that matters little to the system.
The Unions sort of have to do this to preserve their power or base. They can't have large companies outside the system doing their own thing. They have done this before to companies large and small. Most of them cave a lot sooner then this tho, which probably have to do a lot with Elon being Elon. Somewhat recently they did it to Spotify and Klarna and they both folded fairly quickly. Elon is dragging this on for all it's worth. He is clearly making it a lot harder for himself on principle then it would have to be.
After all it just sets the minimum wage. He can pay them and offer whatever he likes as long as it's more then what is agreed upon by the national agreements. He can be more generous when it comes to pay or holidays or whatever kind of perks he likes. They don't set the roof, they set the floor or minimum. As far as I know, or what has been told, he is not paying them substandard wages or not giving them the required amount of vacation days etc.