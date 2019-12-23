from the If-you-ever-drop-your-keys-into-a-river-of-molten-lava-let'em-go...because-man-they're-gone dept.
The region of the Reykjanes Peninsula north of the town Grindavík in Iceland remains closed due to a now active volcanic eruption. Below are two video links.
- The Exact Moment When Lava Reached Surface! Grindavik Volcano Eruption! Iceland Volcano, Dec18, 2023 (old)
- Live eruption from Iceland (live)
The town's evacuation is still ongoing.
Previously:
(2015) Watch a Volcano
Related Stories
Wired has a story about volcanoes or, more specifically, the growing number of volcanoes that are being watched by webcams:
Never in the history of volcanology have so many volcanoes been monitored. We have the ability to sit and watch hundreds of volcanoes as they sleep, rumble or erupt — all from the comfort of our homes or offices. This instant connectivity to volcanoes in some of the most remote parts of the world is what gives us the impression that there are more volcanic eruptions today than in the past. There really aren’t more, but rather we hear about or see the eruptions much faster. With the network of webcams and the peering eyes of satellites, almost no volcano can erupt on the planet and we not notice. So, fear not, volcanism isn’t on the rise but our ability to see the action live is.
The article goes on to list well over 100 volcanoes that you can watch from the comfort of your own computer, and the list was updated on 2 April. However, remember that watching a volcano that isn't doing what volcanoes are most famous for doing - erupting - can be a little bit like watching paint dry...
(Score: 2) by canopic jug on Wednesday December 20, @04:56PM
Some time has passed since the initial eruption, the town was mainly evacuated long ago.
Here are some additional feeds with different perspectives:
Or all four at once [youtu.be].
