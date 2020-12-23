from the betteridge-says dept.
I came across an interesting blog post that suggests the Web is splitting into two with an offshoot made up of a commercial dystopia that is increasingly viewed as the "normal web," leaving an insurmountable chasm developing between the two. Regular readers of SN will appreciate the points made, but do you agree with them, particularly where you'll eventually need to pick one side or the other?
There's an increasing chasm dividing the modern web. On one side, the commercial, monopolies-riddled, media-adored web. A web which has only one objective: making us click. It measures clicks, optimises clicks, generates clicks. It gathers as much information as it could about us and spams every second of our life with ads, beep, notifications, vibrations, blinking LEDs, background music and fluorescent titles.
A web which boils down to Idiocracy in a Blade Runner landscape, a complete cyberpunk dystopia.
Then there's the tech-savvy web. People who install adblockers or alternative browsers. People who try alternative networks such as Mastodon or, God forbid, Gemini. People who poke fun at the modern web by building true HTML and JavaScript-less pages.
Between those two extremes, the gap is widening. You have to choose your camp. When browsing on the "normal web", it is increasingly required to disable at least part of your antifeatures-blockers to access content.
[...] Something strange is happening: it's not only a part of the web which is disappearing for me. As I'm blocking completely google analytics, every Facebook domain and any analytics I can, I'm also disappearing for them. I don't see them and they don't see me!
Think about it! That whole "MBA, designers and marketers web" is now optimised thanks to analytics describing people who don't block analytics (and bots pretending to be those people). Each day, I feel more disconnected from that part of the web.
[...] It feels like everyone is now choosing its side. You can't stay in the middle anymore. You are either dedicating all your CPU cycles to run JavaScript tracking you or walking away from the big monopolies. You are either being paid to build huge advertising billboards on top of yet another framework or you are handcrafting HTML.
Maybe the web is not dying. Maybe the web is only splitting itself in two.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 21, @04:30PM
Phones
Not Phones
UX completely different.
The Great Unwashed on phones take what the vendors give to them, without lube.
(Score: 2) by WizardFusion on Thursday December 21, @04:33PM
> When browsing on the "normal web", it is increasingly required to disable at least part of your antifeatures-blockers to access content.
That is simply not the case, depending on your level social-interaction.
If you are one of those attention-whores that needs to visit instagram, facebook and the like, then yes, maybe you'll have to do that. For everyone else, no.
I have not once lowered my ad-blocking controls in order to visit a site, I just find a different site.
I use pi-hole for whole network blocking and ublock origin on my browser - I have not seen an advert for many many years.
(Score: 1) by pTamok on Thursday December 21, @04:36PM
The people who run ad-blockers, disable analytics scripts, use Mastodon and Gemini and so on are a tiny, tiny minority. All normal people put up with the dystopia, often because they either don't know of other options, or (more likely), in their opinion, the other options are 'too difficult' and add friction to transactions, sometimes to the extent of blocking them completely.
Coupled with this is that centralisation is wonderful for surveillance and control by government services, including the police and security services.
To not follow the crowd is increasingly regarded as suspicious. 'Everybody' uses Facebook. 'Everybody' uses smartphone apps. To not do so marks you out as 'other', and part of a suspicious 'out-group'.
So the Internet as was - free, and open, including being open to abuse by individuals is indeed being closed down, and instead is open to abuse by corporates and governments. It is too profitable and to much enabling of control and power to be otherwise.
People who care about this are in a tiny minority. They do exist: for example Patrick Breyer [digitalcourage.social], Member of the European Parliament, and a member of the Pirate Party. Meaningful change will probably take generations of work. Note that power, in many forms, is antithetical to individual freedoms.
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Thursday December 21, @04:42PM
What needs to happen (and so, of course, will never happen) is to get EVERYONE to install ad-blocks, etc.
If no one can access 'their' site because of 'shite', then 'they' will be forced to stop using 'shite'.
Force 'them' to enforce the regular web and it will happen... so of course it will not happen.
