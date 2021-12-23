23/12/21/0231219 story
Help please: here in Lawrence, Kansas the public school district has recently started using Gaggle," a system for monitoring all digital documents and communications created by students on school-provided devices. Unsurprisingly, the system inundates employees with false 'alerts' but the district nonetheless hails this pervasive, dystopic surveillance system as a great success. What useful advice can readers here offer re. successful methods to get public officials to backtrack from a policy so corrosive to liberty, trust, and digital freedoms?
