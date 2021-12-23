Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

SoylentNews is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop. Only 18 submissions in the queue.

Alibaba Shows Off AI That Can ‘Animate Anyone’

posted by hubie on Friday December 22, @01:54AM   Printer-friendly
from the Department-of-Dweeb-Fakes dept.
/dev/random

https://decrypt.co/208614/chinese-tech-giant-alibaba-shows-off-ai-that-can-animate-anyone

If you can't dance, Animate Anyone can make it happen with just one still photo.

https://techcrunch.com/2023/12/04/animate-anyone-heralds-the-approach-of-full-motion-deepfakes/

As if still-image deepfakes aren't bad enough, we may soon have to contend with generated videos of anyone who dares to put a photo of themselves online: with Animate Anyone, bad actors can puppeteer people better than ever.

[...] The new generative video technique was developed by researchers at Alibaba Group's Institute for Intelligent Computing. It's a big step forward from previous image-to-video systems like DisCo and DreamPose, which were impressive all the way back in summer but are now ancient history.

A video showing many different examples is provided.

Original Submission


«  Advice to Stop School-Mandated Student Digital Surveillance?
This discussion was created by hubie (1068) for logged-in users only. Log in and try again!
Alibaba Shows Off AI That Can ‘Animate Anyone’ | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 22, @02:23AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 22, @02:23AM (#1337401)

    Whether they want to or not...

    Gary Oldman "Everyone!" : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=74BzSTQCl_c [youtube.com]

(1)