As if still-image deepfakes aren't bad enough, we may soon have to contend with generated videos of anyone who dares to put a photo of themselves online: with Animate Anyone, bad actors can puppeteer people better than ever.

[...] The new generative video technique was developed by researchers at Alibaba Group's Institute for Intelligent Computing. It's a big step forward from previous image-to-video systems like DisCo and DreamPose, which were impressive all the way back in summer but are now ancient history.