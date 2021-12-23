from the Department-of-Dweeb-Fakes dept.
https://decrypt.co/208614/chinese-tech-giant-alibaba-shows-off-ai-that-can-animate-anyone
If you can't dance, Animate Anyone can make it happen with just one still photo.
https://techcrunch.com/2023/12/04/animate-anyone-heralds-the-approach-of-full-motion-deepfakes/
As if still-image deepfakes aren't bad enough, we may soon have to contend with generated videos of anyone who dares to put a photo of themselves online: with Animate Anyone, bad actors can puppeteer people better than ever.
[...] The new generative video technique was developed by researchers at Alibaba Group's Institute for Intelligent Computing. It's a big step forward from previous image-to-video systems like DisCo and DreamPose, which were impressive all the way back in summer but are now ancient history.
A video showing many different examples is provided.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 22, @02:23AM
Whether they want to or not...
Gary Oldman "Everyone!" : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=74BzSTQCl_c [youtube.com]