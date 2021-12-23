Law enforcement have long tapped users' location data hoarded by tech giants:
Google will soon allow users to store their location data on their devices rather than on Google's servers, effectively ending a long-running surveillance practice that allowed police and law enforcement to tap Google's vast banks of location data to identify potential criminals.
The use of so-called "geofence warrants" have exploded in recent years, in large part thanks to the ubiquity of smartphones coupled with hungry data companies like Google vacuuming up and storing huge amounts of its users' location data, which becomes obtainable by law enforcement requests.
Police can use geofence warrants (also known as reverse-location warrants) to demand that Google turn over information on which users' devices were in a particular geographic area at a certain point in time.
But critics say geofence warrants are unconstitutional and inherently overly broad, since these demands often also include the information of entirely innocent people who were nearby at a time when a crime was committed. Even the courts cannot agree on whether geofence warrants are legal, likely setting up an eventual challenge at the U.S. Supreme Court.
Google's announcement this week did not mention geofence warrants specifically, saying only that the move to store location data on their devices would give users' "more control" over their data. In reality, the move forces police to seek a search warrant to access that specific device instead, rather than asking Google for the data.
[...] News that Google will soon move its users' location data to their devices was met with cautious praise.
The Electronic Frontier Foundation, which has challenged the constitutionality of geofence warrants in court, said in a blog post that "for now, at least, we'll take this as a win." But the EFF noted that there are other ways that Google can still turn over sensitive personal data on its users. Law enforcement uses similar legal demands, dubbed "reverse keyword" warrants, to identify Google accounts that searched for a particular keyword in time, such as prior to a crime being committed. Google has not said if it plans to close the loophole that allows police and law enforcement to serve so-called "reverse keyword" warrants for users' search queries.
It's not to say that geofence warrants will fizzle out overnight. Google still retains huge banks of historical location data that police can tap into any time, up until whenever Google decides it no longer wants to keep it. And all the while tech companies store vast troves of users' location data, they too can be subject to similar legal demands.
But there is hope that Google shutting the door on geofence warrants — at least going forward — could significantly curtail this surveillance loophole.
(Score: 2) by SomeGuy on Friday December 22, @04:46PM
And yet, when I search for stuff on Gurgle, I frequently get browser messages requesting that I share my location information. Not that it should tell them much on a desktop computer, but still there is no reason for them to collect that stuff in the first place. Of course normal idiots will happily click Yes.
Of course, once you USE that location data for anything, then SOMEONE has a record of it somewhere. How does this really change anything?
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Friday December 22, @04:47PM
Google didn't create geofence *warrants*, proper. The people in political office, the laws they create, the people tasked to enforce those laws, and the people who put them there (at least in the US) made it possible to use that info to serve warrants. Google just showed -- to the public, thank goodness -- that geofencing was possible, and how a somewhat less than scrupulous and forthcoming actor could use the same technology to do the same thing or worse.
There used to be an interactive map obtained from cellular records of Malte Spitz, a German (?) politician, but now I can only find a video of how you could track his cell phone position [youtu.be] over six months.