The US Surgeon General has published his 2023 advisory on social control media and youth mental health [warning for PDF]. The report's scope is only on the health and mental health effects, not the weaponized nature of the phenomenon. The body of the report is 17 pages long and includes a call to action.
Extreme, inappropriate, and harmful content continues to be easily and widely accessible by children and adolescents. This can be spread through direct pushes, unwanted content exchanges, and algorithmic designs. In certain tragic cases, childhood deaths have been linked to suicide- and self-harm-related content and risk-taking challenges on social media platforms. This content may be especially risky for children and adolescents who are already experiencing mental health difficulties. Despite social media providing a sense of community for some, a systematic review of more than two dozen studies found that some social media platforms show live depictions of self-harm acts like partial asphyxiation, leading to seizures, and cutting, leading to significant bleeding. Further, these studies found that discussing or showing this content can normalize such behaviors, including through the formation of suicide pacts and posting of self-harm models for others to follow.
Social media may also perpetuate body dissatisfaction, disordered eating behaviors, social comparison, and low self-esteem, especially among adolescent girls. A synthesis of 20 studies demonstrated a significant relationship between social media use and body image concerns and eating disorders, with social comparison as a potential contributing factor. Social comparison driven by social media is associated with body dissatisfaction, disordered eating, and depressive symptoms. When asked about the impact of social media on their body image, nearly half (46%) of adolescents aged 13–17 said social media makes them feel worse, 40% said it makes them feel neither better nor worse, and only 14% said it makes them feel better.
Facebook documents show how toxic Instagram is for teens, Wall Street Journal reports:
The Journal report exacerbated at least one lawmaker's concerns over Facebook's exploration of a children's version of Instagram. Rep. Lori Trahan, D-Mass., has made children's mental health concerns in connection with social media use a key priority and previously rebuked Facebook for considering such a product.
Following the Journal's report, Trahan called for Facebook to "immediately abandon plans for Instagram for Kids" and focus instead on protecting existing young users.
"Facebook's internal documents show that the company's failure to protect children on Instagram – especially young girls – is outright neglect, and it's been going on for years," Trahan said in a statement.
"Facebook has no business developing additional social media platforms explicitly designed for our children[* see below] when they can't be trusted to keep their current house in order."
Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash., the top Republican on the House Energy and Commerce Committee, has also made children's mental health online a cornerstone of her platform. In a statement Tuesday, she said Facebook "refused to comply" with a request from Republicans on the committee in March asking for its internal research on its products' impact on kids' mental health. [...]
Read the full Wall Street Journal report. [Seems paywalled -- ed.]
[* Maybe the story's changed since submission, or there's some GeoIP trickery going on, but the story I now see is fairly different to the above, and contains this statement: "Facebook is also building a version of Instagram for kids under age 13." which explains the representatives concerns, above.]
Results of a study that asked participants to take a week-long break from social media find positive effects for wellbeing, depression and anxiety.
Asking people to stop using social media for just one week could lead to significant improvements in their wellbeing, depression and anxiety and could, in the future, be recommended as a way to help people manage their mental health say the authors of a new study.
The study, carried out by a team of researchers at the University of Bath (UK), studied the mental health effects of a week-long social media break. For some participants in the study, this meant freeing-up around nine hours of their week which would otherwise have been spent scrolling Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and TikTok.
[...] Participants reported spending an average of 8 hours per week on social media at the start of the study. One week later, the participants who were asked to take the one-week break had significant improvements in wellbeing, depression, and anxiety than those who continued to use social media, suggesting a short-term benefit.
[...] "Of course, social media is a part of life and for many people, it's an indispensable part of who they are and how they interact with others. But if you are spending hours each week scrolling and you feel it is negatively impacting you, it could be worth cutting down on your usage to see if it helps."
[...] Over the past 15 years, social media has revolutionised how we communicate, underscored by the huge growth the main platforms have observed. In the UK the number of adults using social media increased from 45% in 2011 to 71% in 2021. Among 16 to 44-year-olds, as many as 97% of us use social media and scrolling is the most frequent online activity we perform.
Content moderation is guided by profits and by ideology more than policy:
If there's anything that Elon Musk's Twitter saga and Twitter Files has shown us, its that content moderation by social media platforms is anything but straightforward. Social media platforms like Instagram and Facebook need to strike the balance between making a user's feed as engaging as possible, and keeping users, especially impressionable users away from harmful content. This is where most social media platforms fail miserably.
A previously unpublished document that has not been leaked from Meta, shows that the people heading Meta when it was still called Facebook, knew that Instagram was intentionally pushing young teenage girls to dangerous and harmful content, and did nothing to stop it.
The document reveals, how an Instagram employee ran an investigation on Instagram's algorithm and recommendations, by pretending to be a 13-year-old girl looking for diet tips. Instead of showing the user content from medical and proper fitness experts, the algorithm chose to show content from more viral topics that got more engagement, which was adjacent to having a proper diet. These "adjacent" viral topics turned out to be content around anorexia. The user was led to graphic content and recommendations to follow accounts titled "skinny binge" and "apple core anorexic."
[...] "Time after time, when they have an opportunity to choose between safety of our kids and profits, they always choose profits," said Bergman in an interview with a news agency in the US. He argues the design of social media platforms is ultimately hurting kids.
[...] "They have intentionally designed a product that is addictive," Bergman said. “They understand that if children stay online, they make more money. It doesn't matter how harmful the material is." Bergman argues the apps were explicitly designed to evade parental authority and is calling for better age and identity verification protocols.
Multiple sites are reporting that the public school district in Seattle, Washington, is suing a few of the more infamous technology giants over the negative effect they have on the mental health of its students.
- Plaintiff:
- Seattle School District No 1
- Defendant:
- Meta Platforms, Inc., Facebook Holdings, LLC, Facebook Operations, LLC, Meta Payments Inc., Facebook Technologies, LLC, Instagram, LLC, Siculus, Inc., Snap Inc., TikTok Inc., ByteDance Inc., Alphabet Inc., Google LLC, XXVI Holdings Inc. and YouTube, LLC
- Case Number:
- 2:2023cv00032
- Filed:
- January 6, 2023
- Court:
- US District Court for the Western District of Washington
- Nature of Suit:
- Torts to Land
- Cause of Action:
- 28 U.S.C. § 1332 Diversity
- Jury Demanded By:
- Plaintiff
ByteDance and its service TikTok have been covered a lot here at SN though mostly only from the privacy problems it presents, rather than its harms to health.
The actual court docket is blocked behind PACER's paywall. However, Justia Dockets and Filings has a brief summary of the plaintiff and defendants.