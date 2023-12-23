(A bit on the long side, but well worth the read. --Marty)
The secret sauce for Taiwan's chip superstardom:
When 23-year-old Shih Chin-tay boarded a plane for the United States in the summer of 1969, he was flying to a different world.
He grew up in a fishing village surrounded by sugarcane fields. He had attended university in Taiwan's capital Taipei, then a city of dusty streets and grey apartment buildings where people rarely owned cars.
[...] Today's Taipei is rich and hip. High-speed trains zip passengers along the west coast of the island at 350km/h (218mph). Taipei 101 - briefly the tallest building in the world - towers over the city, an emblem of its prosperity.
Much of that is down to a tiny device no larger than a fingernail. The silicon semiconductor - wafer-thin and best-known now as a chip - sits at the heart of every technology we use, from iPhones to airplanes.
Taiwan now makes more than half the chips that power our lives. Its biggest manufacturer, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), is the ninth-most valuable business in the world.
That makes Taiwan nearly irreplaceable - and vulnerable. China, fearing it could be cut off from the most advanced chips, is spending billions to steal Taiwan's crown. Or it could take the island, as it has repeatedly threatened to do.
But Taiwan's path to chip superstardom will not be easy to replicate - the island has a secret sauce, honed through decades of laborious work by its engineers. Plus, the manufacturing relies on a web of economic ties that the escalating US-China rivalry is now trying to undo.
[...] Back then, he quickly realised that taking on US and Japanese giants at their own game was a losing proposition. Instead TSMC would only manufacture chips for others, and not design its own.
This "foundry model", which was unheard of in 1987, changed the landscape of the industry and paved the way for Taiwan to become the pack leader.
[...] "Rule number one at TSMC is don't compete with your customers," Dr Shih says.
[...] Taiwan's extraordinary success - the island ships more than half of those trillion-plus chips, and nearly all of the most advanced ones - has been driven by its mastery of volume. In other words, Taiwanese manufacturing is incredibly efficient.
[...] Over time Taiwanese manufacturers have managed to cram more and more circuits into mind-bogglingly smaller spaces. Using the latest extreme-ultraviolet light lithography machines, TSMC can etch 100 billion circuits on to a single microprocessor, or over 100 million circuits per square millimetre.
Why are Taiwanese companies so good at this? No-one seems to know exactly why.
Dr Shih thinks it's simple: "We had brand new facilities, with the most up-to-date equipment. We recruited the best engineers. Even the machine operators were highly skilled. And then we didn't just import technology, we absorbed the lessons from our American teachers and applied continuous improvement."
A young man who spent several years working at one of Taiwan's largest electronics companies agrees: "I think Taiwan's companies are bad at making big breakthroughs in technology. But they are very good at taking someone else's idea and making it better. This can be done by trial and error, continuously tweaking small things."
[...] But the young man, who did not want to reveal his name, or that of the company, says Taiwanese companies have another advantage.
"Compared to software engineers in the US, even at the best companies here, engineers are paid quite badly," he said. "But compared to other industries in Taiwan the pay is good. So, if you work for a big electronic company after a few years, you'll be able to get a mortgage, buy a car. You'll be able to get married. So, people suck it up."
[...] "If people weren't willing to do the job the company would be finished. It's because people are willing to put up with hardship that these companies succeed."
[...] Dr Shih says those who are seeking to forcibly restructure global chip production misunderstand its success.
"If you look at the history of semiconductors, no one country dominates this industry," he says. "Taiwan may dominate the manufacturing sector. But there is a very long supply chain and innovation from every part of it contributes to the growth of the industry. "
[...] Dr Shih is doubtful Beijing can recreate this supply chain - from materials to design to high-end production - inside China.
"If they want to create a different model then I wish them luck," he says with a shrug. "Because if you really want innovation, you need everyone to work together from all around the world. It's not one company or one country."
He is just as doubtful about cutting China out as the US has been doing.
"I think that's probably a major mistake," he says. "When I look back, I feel lucky to have witnessed the extraordinary growth of Taiwan's economy and this long period of peace. Now I see conflict in other parts of the world, and I worry it may come to Asia.
"I hope people appreciate the precious effort that we made and won't destroy it."