In 1986, a 28-page paper [PDF] — co-written with Larry Rowe — announced the design for Postgres, as it was then known, setting out six guiding ambitions. Among them were two that would prove pertinent to the database system's longevity. One was to provide better support for complex objects. The second was to provide user extendibility for data types, operators and access methods.

[...] Nonetheless it was Oracle that made a decision which provided a boost to open source PostgreSQL. It bought open source MySQL, which some of the community did not trust in the hands of the proprietary software giant. At the same time Illustra and other companies commercialized Postgres, Berkeley released the code for POSTGRES under the MIT license, allowing other developers to work on it.

In 1994, Andrew Yu and Jolly Chen, both Berkeley graduates, replaced query language POSTQUEL with SQL. The resulting Postgres95 was made freely available and modifiable under a more permissive license and renamed PostgreSQL.

"What ended up happening was Illustra kind of gaining traction, but the big kicker was when this group of totally unrelated people I didn't even know, picked up the open source Postgres code, which was still around, and ran with it, totally unbeknownst to me. That was a wonderful accident," he says.

"When MySQL was bought by Oracle, developers got suspicious in droves, and defected to PostgreSQL. It was another happy accident. It's commercial success is wonderful, but it was largely serendipitous," Stonebraker adds.

[...] Despite many of his ideas being so widely used in the database industry, which Gartner said was worth $91 billion in 2022, Stonebraker is laid back about other people using his ideas.

"I've done well financially. I knew Ted Codd, who was very magnanimous about saying you guys should all run the [ideas]. You want to change the world; any particular person is only part of that. I've always done open source code and shared code with anybody who wanted it. In the process, I've done well financially so yeah, I have no regrets at all," he says.

But that's not to say he is ready to retire. In his latest project, Stonebraker is ready to change the world again.

The idea for DBOS, a Database-Oriented Operating System, came from a conversation with Matei Zaharia, the author of Apache Spark who is also co-founder of analytics and ML company Databricks and associate professor at Berkeley.

[...] The new project replaced Linux and Kubernetes with a new operating system stack at the bottom of which is a database system, the prototype multi-node multi-core, transactional, highly-available VoltDB, which Stonebraker started.

"Basically, the operating system is an application to the database, rather than the other way around," he says.

A paper Stonebraker co-authored with Zaharia and others explains: "All operating system state should be represented uniformly as database tables, and operations on this state should be made via queries from otherwise stateless tasks. This design makes it easy to scale and evolve the OS without whole-system refactoring, inspect and debug system state, upgrade components without downtime, manage decisions using machine learning, and implement sophisticated security features."

Successful or otherwise, the OS-as-a-database application idea is unlikely to be Stonebraker's last. After turning 80 in October, he tells The Register he is not about to slow down.

"I can't imagine playing golf three days a week. I like what I do, and I will do it as long as I can be intellectually competitive," he says.