Brands are turning to hyper-realistic, AI-generated influencers for promotions:
Pink-haired Aitana Lopez is followed by more than 200,000 people on social media. She posts selfies from concerts and her bedroom, while tagging brands such as hair care line Olaplex and lingerie giant Victoria's Secret.
Brands have paid about $1,000 a post for her to promote their products on social media—despite the fact that she is entirely fictional.
Aitana is a "virtual influencer" created using artificial intelligence tools, one of the hundreds of digital avatars that have broken into the growing $21 billion content creator economy.
Their emergence has led to worry from human influencers their income is being cannibalized and under threat from digital rivals. That concern is shared by people in more established professions that their livelihoods are under threat from generative AI—technology that can spew out humanlike text, images and code in seconds.
But those behind the hyper-realistic AI creations argue they are merely disrupting an overinflated market.
"We were taken aback by the skyrocketing rates influencers charge nowadays. That got us thinking, 'What if we just create our own influencer?'" said Diana Núñez, co-founder of the Barcelona-based agency The Clueless, which created Aitana. "The rest is history. We unintentionally created a monster. A beautiful one, though."
"It is not influencing purchase like a human influencer would, but it is driving awareness, favourability and recall for the brand," said Becky Owen, global chief marketing and innovation officer at Billion Dollar Boy, and former head of Meta's creator innovations team.
[...] "For a brand, they have total control versus a real person who comes with potential controversy, their own demands, their own opinions," McGrath added.
[...] "A lot of companies are coming out with virtual influencers they have generated in a day, and they are not really putting that human element [into the messaging] . . . and I don't think that is going to be the long-term strategy," she added.
[...] The Clueless's creations, among other virtual influencers, have also been criticized for being overly sexualised, with Aitana regularly appearing in underwear. The agency said sexualisation is "prevalent with real models and influencers" and that its creations "merely mirror these established practices without deviating from the current norms in the industry."
Mercer, the human influencer, argued: "It feels like women in recent years have been able to take back some agency, through OnlyFans, through social media, they have been able to take control of their bodies and say 'for so long men have made money off me, I am going to make money for myself'."
But she said AI-generated creations, often made by men, were once again profiting from female sexuality. "That is the reason behind growing these accounts. It is to make money."
(Score: 2) by looorg on Sunday December 31, @05:37AM (2 children)
So home made porn empowers and give women, some, agency? Yet ..
So if women programmed the AI models it would be fine? But now it is basically artificial pimping?
1,ooo USD to have your AI hooker influence the punters. Suckers ...
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Sunday December 31, @05:40AM
Artificial, non-human female [youtu.be] ... both good choices.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday December 31, @06:34AM
Diversity initiatives tried to get women into coding. That didn't work and some men became fake women instead.
Women turned to OnlyFans to peddle their lazy porn and parasocial relationships to an army of simps. Now we have AI that can do both, and put the profits in a man's pocket.
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Sunday December 31, @05:38AM
I'm shocked, shocked [youtu.be] that this is the reason why people run businesses!
On second thought, "influencer" is kind of a fakey vocation, so maybe it's a truly apropos role for a human simulacrum?
Sent from my Samsung S20+ [the-sun.com] or whatever.