The Indian services giant advised [PDF] investors of the deal on September 14th, describing it as “a Memorandum of Understanding with a global company to provide enhanced digital experiences, along with modernization and business operations services, leveraging Infosys platforms & AI solutions” with a total client target spend of $1.5 billion over 15 years.
That announcement included the caveat that Infosys and the unnamed company would have to conclude a Master Agreement to seal the deal.
A December 23rd filing revealed that didn’t happen.
“The global company has now elected to terminate the Memorandum of Understanding and the parties will not be pursuing the Master Agreement,” the statement revealed.
Infosys’s annual revenue topped $18 billion last year, so losing this deal won’t cause massive pain.
(Score: 4, Informative) by VLM on Monday January 01, @07:57PM
The "unnamed company" is likely to be more successful, however, not entirely tongue in cheek.
Note that $1.5B over fifteen years is only $100M/yr and figure "infosys" so they're probably billing $100/hr to the client so that's a million hours/year, again a million working hours sounds like "a lot" but its actually only 500 or so FTE. Infosys supposedly has 342K employees per Statista, so this would have been about one 600th of their workforce. The attrition rate at infosys is around a quarter, which is 150 times larger than this one project, so they just have to lower hiring to 149/150th what they usually hire to compensate. So, yeah, not massive pain. I used to work next door to one of their offices so I met the peeps there and my impression was it was a strange company.