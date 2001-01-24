Google has agreed to settle a US lawsuit claiming it invaded the privacy of users by tracking them even when they were browsing in "private mode".

The class action sought at least $5bn (£3.9bn) from the world's go-to search engine and parent company Alphabet.

Large technology firms have faced increased scrutiny of their practices in the US and beyond.

Lawyers representing Google and its users did not immediately respond to the BBC's requests for comment.

[...] Judge Rogers had rejected Google's bid to have the case dismissed earlier this year, saying she could not agree that users consented to allowing Google to collect information on their browsing activity.

The terms of the settlement were not disclosed. However, lawyers are expected to present a formal settlement for the court's approval by February 2024.

The class action, which was filed by law firm Boies Schiller Flexner in 2020, claimed that Google had tracked users' activity even when they set the Google Chrome browser to "Incognito" mode and other browsers to "private mode".

It said this had turned Google into an "unaccountable trove of information" on user preferences and "potentially embarrassing things".

It added that Google could not "continue to engage in the covert and unauthorized data collection from virtually every American with a computer or phone".