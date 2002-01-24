Some excerpts from an Ars Technica interview with historian Rebecca Simon on the real-life buccaneer bylaws that shaped every aspect of a pirate's life:
One of the many amusing scenes in the 2003 film Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl depicts Elizabeth Swann (Keira Knightley) invoking the concept of "parley" in the pirate code to negotiate a cease of hostilities with pirate captain Hector Barbossa (Geoffrey Rush). "The code is more what you'd call guidelines than actual rules," he informs her. Rebecca Simon, a historian at Santa Monica College, delves into the real, historical set of rules and bylaws that shaped every aspect of a pirate's life with her latest book. The Pirates' Code: Laws and Life Aboard Ship.
Ars Technica: How did the idea of a pirates' code come about?
Rebecca Simon: Two of the pirates that I mention in the book—Ned Low and Bartholomew Roberts—their code was actually published in newspapers in London. I don't where they got it. Maybe it was made up for the sake of readership because that is getting towards the tail end of the Golden Age of Piracy, the 1720s. But we find examples of other codes in A General History of the Pyrates written by a man named Captain Charles Johnson in 1724. It included many pirate biographies and a lot of it was very largely fictionalized. So we take it with a grain of salt. But we do know that pirates did have a notion of law and order and regulations and ritual based on survivor accounts.
You had to be very organized. You had to have very specific rules because as a pirate, you're facing death every second of the day, more so than if you are a merchant or a fisherman or a member of the Royal Navy. Pirates go out and attack to get the goods that they want. In order to survive all that, they have to be very meticulously prepared. Everyone has to know their exact role and everyone has to have a game plan going in. Pirates didn't attack willy-nilly out of control. No way. They all had a role.
[...] Ars Technica: Some of the pirate codes seemed surprisingly democratic. They divided the spoils equally according to rank, so there was a social hierarchy. But there was also a sense of fairness.
Rebecca Simon: You needed to have a sense of order on a pirate ship. One of the big draws that pirates used to recruit hostages to officially join them into piracy was to tell them they'd get an equal share. This was quite rare on many other ships. where payment was based per person, or maybe just a flat rate across the board. A lot of times your wages might get withheld or you wouldn't necessarily get the wages you were promised. On a pirate ship, everyone had the amount of money they were going to get based on the hierarchy and based on their skill level. The quartermaster was in charge of doling out all of the spoils or the stolen goods. If someone was caught taking more of their share, that was a huge deal.
You could get very severely punished perhaps by marooning or being jailed below the hold. The punishment had to be decided by the whole crew, so it didn't seem like the captain was being unfair or overly brutal. Pirates could also vote out their captain if they felt the captain was doing a bad job, such as not going after enough ships, taking too much of his share, being too harsh in punishment, or not listening to the crew. Again, this is all to keep order. You had to keep morale very high, you had to make sure there was very little discontent or infighting.
[...] Ars Technica: Much of what you do is separate fact from fiction, such as the legend of Captain Kidd's buried treasure. What are some of the common misconceptions that you find yourself correcting, besides buried treasure?
Rebecca Simon: A lot of people ask me about the pirate accent: "Aaarr matey!" That accent we think of comes from the actor Robert Newton who played Long John Silver in the 1950 film Treasure Island. In reality, it just depended on where they were born. At the end of the day, pirates were sailors. People ask about what they wore, what they ate, thinking it's somehow different. But the reality is it was the same as other sailors. They might have had better clothes and better food because of how often they robbed other ships.
[...] Ars Technica: What were the factors that led to the end of what we call the Golden Age of Piracy?
Rebecca Simon: There were several reasons why piracy really began to die down in the 1720s. One was an increase in the Royal Navy presence so the seas were a lot more heavily patrolled and it was becoming more difficult to make a living as a pirate. Colonial governors and colonists were no longer supporting pirates the way they once had, so a lot of pirates were now losing their alliances and protections. A lot of major pirate leaders who had been veterans of the War of the Spanish Succession as privateers had been killed in battle by the 1720s: people like Charles Vane, Edward Teach, Benjamin Hornigold, Henry Jennings, and Sam Bellamy.
It was just becoming too risky. And by 1730 a lot more wars were breaking out, which required people who could sail and fight. Pirates were offered pardons if they agreed to become a privateer, basically a government-sanctioned mercenary at sea where they were contracted to attack specific enemies. As payment they got to keep about 80 percent of what they stole. A lot of pirates decided that was more lucrative and more stable.
(Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Wednesday January 03, @09:59AM
The high-ranking pirates had more, yes. But they couldn't take too much more because they were rightfully afraid to be killed or marooned by a bunch of people they know were just as violent and armed as they were if that bunch became dissatisfied
That's what's missing with the current crop of kleptocrats we have to content with in our society - the Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos, George Soros, Elon Musks that steal and hoard the world's wealth: they're not afraid of anything. That's why they're able to amass fortunes that are beyond obscene while so many people can't pay rent or put food on the table. If they were afraid for their lives or their freedom, even a little bit, they would never dare do what they do.
But it's not gonna last and they know it [newyorker.com] - and I for one can't wait for their uppance to come.
(Score: 2) by driverless on Wednesday January 03, @10:00AM (1 child)
What sorta woosy woke piracy was that? Anyone tried that with me they'd get a lick of the cat.
Aaaarrr!!!!!!!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 03, @10:24AM
Yeah I suspect most were more like many dictatorships or criminal gangs.
On a related note: "The Rules for Rulers"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rStL7niR7gs [youtube.com]
Adapted from 'The Dictator's Handbook'