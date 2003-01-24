from the even-if-you-fry-it-in-butter dept.
Daniel Stenberg of cURL fame has written about the impact of fake, LLM-generated bug reports has on his project, cURL. The main problem with LLM-generated bug reports is that they tend to be bunk while at the same time looking close enough to a real bug report as to end up wasting a lot of developer time which could have been used triaging and addressing real bugs.
A security report can take away a developer from fixing a really annoying bug. because a security issue is always more important than other bugs. If the report turned out to be crap, we did not improve security and we missed out time on fixing bugs or developing a new feature. Not to mention how it drains you on energy having to deal with rubbish.
Often wannabe security consultants will take the output of an LLM and modify it with their own language, thus intentionally or unintentionally obscuring some of the telltale warning signs of LLM-generated bunk.
Previously:
(2023) "cURL", the URL Code That Can, Marks 25 Years of Transfers
(2023) Half of Curl's Security Vulnerabilities Due to C Mistakes
(2020) curl up 2020 and Other Conferences Go Online Only
(2018) Daniel Stenberg, Author of cURL and libcurl, Denied US Visit Again
Related Stories
Daniel Stenberg, author of the ubiquitous URL fetcher cURL and the libcurl multiprotocol file transfer library, and recipient of the 2017 Polheim Prize, has been blocked again from attending a US-based conference. Daniel has written a post in his blog about his two-year odyssey through the byzantine US bureaucracy to try to get permission to attend a work-related conference in California. He has been in the US nine times previously but despite pages of paperwork, hundreds of dollars in fees, and personal visits to the embassy, no dice. As a result the conference will have to move outside the US and probably Canada too if it wants to stay open to the world's top talent.
Earlier on SN:
US Visa Applications May Soon Require Five Years of Social Media Info (2018)
Reducing Year 2038 Problems in curl (2018)
cURL turns Seventeen Today (2015)
The 2020 edition of curl up has gone to an online-only format this year and will not involve a physical meetup. Many other upcoming conferences have already announced either a complete cancellation or a similar move to an online-only edition for 2020.
curl up 2020 will still take place, and at the same date as planned (May 9-10), but we will change the event to a pure online and video-heavy occasion. This way we can of course also even [more easily] welcome audience and participants from even [further] away who previously would have had a hard time to participate.
Which other relevant conferences, expositions, trade shows, or similar events have been moved to online only for this year?
Utility began as a personal project, found its way into billions of devices:
Daniel Stenberg has observed the 25th anniversary of the curl open source project with the publication of curl 8.0.0, the 215th release of the command line tool, and a modest tele-celebration.
The name curl, originally rendered as "cURL" to emphasize its function, stands for "Client for URLs" or "Client URL Request Library" or its recursive form, "curl URL Request Library."
It's a command line tool and library for transferring data with URLs. Once installed on a device with command line access, curl can be used, through a text command, to send or fetch data to and from a server using a variety of network protocols.
Any developer who is serious about writing code that interacts over a network has probably used curl, or does so regularly. Presently, billions of devices rely on curl – cars, mobile phones, set top boxes, routers, and other such items use it internally for data transfer.
"The curl project started out very humbly as a small renamed URL transfer tool that almost nobody knew about for the first few years," said Stenberg in a blog post. "It scratched a personal itch of mine."
The first version of curl debuted on March 20, 1998 as version 4.0. It had 2,200 lines of code and had been adapted from projects known as httpget and urlget. As Stenberg explained, curl 4.0 supported just three protocols, HTTP, GOPHER and FTP, and 24 command line options. Version 8.0.0 can handle 28 protocols and 249 command line options.
"The first release of curl was not that special event since I had been shipping httpget and urlget releases for over a year already, so while this was a new name it was also 'just another release' as I had done many times already," he wrote.
(Score: 3, Informative) by Opportunist on Wednesday January 03, @11:42PM
for usefulness and reliability.