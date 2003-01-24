from the $1.3M-CEO-raise-is-clearly-putting-one-certain-people-over-profit dept.
Arthur T Knackerbracket has processed the following story:
In a nutshell: Mozilla is seemingly on a journey to change the internet again, but it will not get there with Firefox. The open-source browser is barely mentioned throughout the company's latest corporate manifesto, where AI algorithms have become the real focus of the show.
In the recently published State of Mozilla for 2023, the open-source foundation made some bold statements about its plans for the future. The organization aims to build a better internet "by the people, for the people," countering the overwhelming influence of Big Tech corporations with open data and AI services.
The updated State of Mozilla is essentially designed to be a company manifesto written in corporate lingo but it also comes with the latest financial statements related to 2022 results, providing some interesting food for thought about how and where the organization is spending its money.
Mozilla's CEO, Mitchell Baker, received a substantial compensation increase, as stated in the document, going from $5,591,406 (2021) to $6,903,089 in 2022. Baker mentioned that the organization is clearly moving in the right direction but needs to do more and have a larger impact on the market.
[...] Mozilla's CEO is being paid a lot more while Firefox keeps losing users, and someone has suggested that the organization's plan is now to fully transition away from the open-source browser. Mozilla is increasing its pile of financial assets, and Baker has clearly stated that the organization is ready to make "difficult choices" when it comes to shutting down unprofitable projects.
So, what future is Mozilla trying to build for itself and internet users? The foundation is pushing the idea of a trustworthy AI, improved ML algorithms with rich data, and privacy prioritization. Mozilla still wants to put people ahead of profit, the company's CEO said, but also take more risks and move quickly in the growing AI market.
See also: Linux Foundation Spending on Actual Linux Down to 2% of Their Budget
Related Stories
Bryan Lunduke has gone over the 2023 Linux Foundation report. He has observed that the foundation spends even less on the kernel than ever, both in absolute dollars and in percentage of the budget. It spends around 2% on Linux and 98% on everything else.
While it's true that The Linux Foundation continues to grow substantially -- now bringing in over a quarter of a Billion dollars per year (seriously) -- the total amount spent on the Linux kernel dropped roughly $400,000 in 2023. (Not surprising as The Lunduke Journal previously pointed out that lowering the total support of Linux appeared to be the goal.)
- The percentage of The Linux Foundation revenue spent on Linux dropped in 2023.
- And the total amount spent dropped as well.
- All while funding of non-Linux projects (such as AI and Blockchain) continued to dominate.
As many notice, budget aside, the foundation does not advance or promote the kernel, rather the opposite. It represents its members' corporate interests inside kernel development. Bruce Perens pointed out about six years ago that the membership the basically amounts to a GPL infringers club.
Previously:
(2023) Linux Foundation Launches New Organization to Maintain TLA+
(2021) Linux Foundation and Partners Announce "Open 3D Foundation"
(2021) Linux Foundation Unveils Sigstore
(2020) Linux Foundation Does Not Eat its Own Dogfood