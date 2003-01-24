Stories
RIP: Niklaus Wirth 15.2.1934 - 1.1.2024

posted by janrinok on Thursday January 04, @01:54PM   Printer-friendly
Software

owl writes:

https://lists.inf.ethz.ch/pipermail/oberon/2024/016856.html

I am deeply saddened to have received the news of Niklaus Wirth's passing and extend my heartfelt condolences to his family and all those who were dear to him. I wanted to take a moment to reflect on the profound and positive impact that Niklaus had on my life and career, and to express my gratitude for all that he meant to me.

