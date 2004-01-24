24/01/04/0214226 story
System administrator and prolific blogger, Chris Siebenmann, has a brief note that e-mail addresses are not good 'permanent' identifiers for accounts.
The biggest problem with email addresses as 'permanent' identifiers is that people's email addresses change even within a single organization (for example, a university). They change for the same collection of reasons that people's commonly used names and logins change. An organization that refuses to change or redo the email addresses it assigns to people is being unusually cruel in ways that are probably not legally sustainable in any number of places.
