New antibiotic family kills superbugs in a way they can't resist
https://newatlas.com/medical/antibiotic-polymer-family-kills-superbugs-resistance/
Antibiotic-resistant bacteria are poised to become a global health concern in the coming decades. In the race to develop new weapons, scientists from Texas A&M have created a novel family of antibacterial polymers that can kill 'superbugs' in a way they can't evolve resistance to.
...
Bacteria are adaptable little pests, and so they quickly evolved defenses against antibiotics. Scientists in turn developed new ones, but of course bacteria soon evolved resistance to those too, in a cycle that lasted decades. Unfortunately, in recent years the tides have begun to turn in favor of bacteria – we're running out of new drugs, but they're not running out of evolution. Our last lines of defense are beginning to fail, and there are now strains of superbugs that are immune to anything and everything we can throw at them.
We need brand new tactics if we're going to prevent a global health crisis, and antibiotic polymers are a decent step in that direction. These synthetic molecules latch onto and disrupt the outer membranes of bacteria, in a form of attack that the bugs can't develop resistance to.
In the new study, the Texas A&M team developed new polymers that are more customizable, allowing them to be tuned to fight superbugs even more effectively. The key is a catalyst called AquaMet, which can handle a high concentration of charges and is water-soluble. That charge tolerance is important – antibacterial polymers work because their positive charge attracts them to the negative charge of the bacteria.
Journal Reference:
Sarah N. Hancock, Nattawut Yuntawattana, Emily Diep, and Quentin Michaudel, Ring-opening metathesis polymerization of N-methylpyridinium-fused norbornenes to access antibacterial main-chain cationic polymers, PNAS, 120 (51) e2311396120 https://doi.org/10.1073/pnas.2311396120
Scientists hail new antibiotic that can kill drug-resistant bacteria
Zosurabalpin has defeated strains of pneumonia and sepsis in mice, raising hopes for human trials:
Scientists have discovered an entirely new class of antibiotic that appears to kill one of three bacteria considered to pose the greatest threat to human health because of their extensive drug-resistance.
Zosurabalpin defeated highly drug-resistant strains of Carbapenem-resistant Acinetobacter baumannii (Crab) in mouse models of pneumonia and sepsis, and was being tested in human trials.
Crab is classified as a priority 1 critical pathogen by the World Health Organization, alongside two other drug-resistant forms of bacteria – Pseudomonas aeruginosa and Enterobacteriaceae.
"Crab is a significant cause of infection in hospitals, particularly in people who are on ventilators," said Dr Andrew Edwards, a senior lecturer in molecular microbiology at Imperial College London, who was not involved in the research. "While it is not an aggressive pathogen it is resistant to multiple different antibiotics, making it very difficult to treat.
"Unfortunately, development of new treatments against this bacterium has been extremely challenging because it is very adept at keeping antibiotics from getting past its outer cell layer. Therefore, this work is really exciting, and provides confidence that the approaches being used to find new antibiotics can bear fruit."
[...] No new antibiotic for Gram-negative bacteria have been approved in more than 50 years.
[...] Lobritz said: "This is the first time we've found anything that operates in this way, so it is unique in its chemical makeup and mechanism of action."
While he stressed that this molecule alone would not solve the public health threat of antimicrobial resistant infections, the discovery could lay the foundations for future efforts to drug the same transport system in other bacteria.
Journal Reference:
Pahil, K.S., Gilman, M.S.A., Baidin, V. et al. A new antibiotic traps lipopolysaccharide in its intermembrane transporter. Nature (2024). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41586-023-06799-7
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 05, @09:19AM
There's plenty of things that kill bacteria. But they kill the patients too if used on the patients.
Where is it coming from though? Is it endemic in hospitals? Seems like too many hospitals have lots of these drug resistant bacteria (they're not at the patient's homes). The patients get sick of something else, go to hospital, get treated, get infected and get sick or die.
https://www.cdc.gov/hai/patientsafety/ar-hospitals.html [cdc.gov]
So maybe the hospitals should try to stop hosting and spreading such bacteria?
Don't some restaurants get shut down if too many of their customers get sick because of them?
Another thing I've noticed - some of these hospitals, ICUs and similar are too cold for sick/old people. Sure cold temperatures cause bacteria to multiply slower. But they also weaken sick/old people.
https://www.healthline.com/health-news/scientists-finally-figure-out-why-youre-more-likely-to-get-sick-in-cold-weather [healthline.com]
If higher body temperatures weren't good for fighting off bacteria etc our bodies wouldn't have evolved fevers as a common response to infection. Yes I know a fever that is too high can cause damage, but that's a different thing.