from the why-are-you-on-my-lawn? dept.
Over at ACM.org, Herbert Bruderer posits:
Digitization has many downsides. It puts many people at a disadvantage and relegates them to the sidelines. Many service providers apparently are unaware of this, or consciously accept it. It disadvantages many weaker, disabled, and older people. Digital devices are often more difficult to use than analog ones. The more (mostly unused) options, the more difficult it is.
The analog landline telephone is easy to use and works even in the event of a power failure. Countless people are overwhelmed by digital cell phones. Digitization excludes many people from social or economic life. They are left behind. Without computer skills, it is difficult to use ticket machines, for example. Analog coffee machines, washing machines, stoves, and refrigerators are more user-friendly than digital ones. This is especially true for radios and televisions.
The author gives examples on being penalized for not using digital payment transactions, and places where if you're without a cell phone you're on your own in an emergency, concluding:
The digital world is often ruthless and undemocratic. It also consumes a lot of electrical energy, especially artificial intelligence.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Runaway1956 on Friday January 05, @01:48PM
This was life, before about 1980. In an emergency, you were either on your own, or dependent on good Samaritan passersby. Slightly earlier, there were no 911 services, either. It seems that the concept of 911 was floating around as early as 1970, and was being implemented in LA maybe as early as 1975. So, welcome to reality - you are your own first responder.
People should learn that lesson, for all aspects of life. No matter how efficiently your local emergency systems are, you can die in the short time it takes them to respond. When seconds count, the police are only minutes away, and that doesn't apply only to criminal violence. It applies equally to home accidents, auto accidents, sporting accidents, getting lost in the wilderness, everything.
More people need to subscribe to the Boy Scout motto: Be Prepared!
Through a Glass, Darkly -George Patton
(Score: 1) by pTamok on Friday January 05, @02:21PM
Many people designing and buying systems today act as though they are never going to be functionally less capable than they are in their young adulthood. Life will have some surprises for many of them.
As for disenfranchisement from society of the less functionally able - that has already happened. A relative of mine is profoundly physically disabled - to the extent that they are not able to use the authentication technology mandated by the banks in the applicable country of residence. As a result, they have no bank account, which means, amongst other things, that it is not possible to pay for things online (which require the same validation mechanisms).
Touch-screen systems, unless very carefully designed with audio (and possibly haptic) feedback, are inaccessible to blind people. Many payment terminals in restaurants use a touch-screen mobile phone format and simply cannot be used securely by someone who is blind. Try entering a PIN on a keyboard you cannot feel or see.
Designers really should be forced to use their services and equipment from a wheelchair, and with simulated tremors equivalent to Parkinson's or Cerebral Palsy, and with visual impairments like macular degeneration and blindness, using gloves to simulate peripheral neuropathy, and headphones simulating age-related hearing loss: (not all at the same time), Making stuff accessible makes it more usable for everyone.
The longer people can remain independent as they age, the less it costs society to provide care. It is a win-win.
As for the digital domain, I feel quite strongly that one should be able to operate without a disadvantage if you don't use a mobile phone and associated 'apps'. That's a whole different philosophical discussion which is often accompanied by accusations of paranoia. I might trust my current government. I can't speak for future ones.
(Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Friday January 05, @02:30PM
Good luck selling plain old devices with a subscription when it doesn't naturally lend itself to it. Like if you have an old car, you own it in full. If you have a newer one filled to the brim with digital this-and-that, you don't: the car spies on you and actively works against your interests, and you have to pay peer month for extra power that's artificially kept down or something...
That rarely sits well with older folks...