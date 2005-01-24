from the sounds-like-an-Onion-article dept.
Microsoft adding new PC button in its first significant keyboard change in decades
Microsoft is adding an artificial intelligence button to its Windows keyboards in a move that marks the company's first significant keyboard change in nearly three decades.
The button — called the Copilot key — will launch Microsoft's AI chatbot, the company's executive vice president Yusuf Mehdi wrote in the Thursday announcement. He said Microsoft sees the key addition as "the entry point into the world of AI on the PC."
"We believe it will empower people to participate in the AI transformation more easily," Mehdi wrote.
[...] Starting this month, some new PCs running Windows 11 will have the Copilot keyboard button. The key will also be included on some upcoming Surface devices.
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Friday January 05, @11:05PM (2 children)
So you can now hit Windows-C for copilot, and bind the copilot key to mouseclick [autohotkey.com] with your left thumb via autohotkey or the like. Improves wrist strain over pointing and clicking with the same hand, and better tactile confirmation when the computer is unresponsive.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Friday January 05, @11:21PM
But why all that complexity? I mean, a keyboard with a single key is less expensive to produce and much easier to use. Almost as genius as The MacBook Wheel
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aoFiw2jMy-0
(Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Friday January 05, @11:34PM
Sorry, Win-C is already taken up by the calendar on my Linux machine.
(Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Friday January 05, @11:32PM
When Microsoft introduced the Windows key, Microsoft was the biggest monopoly around. That's how everybody ended up with this stupid Microsoft-branded thing on machines that don't even run Windows.
But times have changed. Microsoft isn't quite as impossible to avoid as they once were. This time around, I very much doubt that the Copilot key will be found on keyboards other than those manufactured by Microsoft. And if it is, it certainly won't be branded "Copilot": Microsoft doesn't have the clout needed to brand everybody's keyboards with their marks anymore.
And of course, it flies in the face of the growing gaming keyboard market that tends toward reducing the size of keyboards and number of keys rather than increasing it.
All in all, it feels like Microsoft trying to pull off something that belongs squarely to the past.
(Score: 2) by VLM on Friday January 05, @11:35PM
My 1988 Model M doesn't have a windows key and I imagine I will not miss this new key either.