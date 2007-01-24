Stories
Steam Stops Supporting Windows 7, 8, and 8.1

posted by hubie on Monday January 08, @03:17AM
There's always Windows 10, 11, or Linux!

For now, Steam might continue to work with these older operating systems. Valve announced the retirement as its launcher depends on some software vendors' security patches. More specifically, Steam relies on a version of Google Chrome that's not supported on Windows 7. As you'd expect with such announcements, Valve recommends that users jump to Windows 10 or newer. 

[...] The end of support for these operating systems won't impact many Steam users. December's Steam hardware survey shows these operating systems represent between 0% and 0.01% of Steam users worldwide. However, Windows Server 2019 is still supported as Microsoft will keep rolling out security updates until Jan. 9, 2024, impacting about 0.06% of Steam users.
 
[...] Over 96.40% of Steam users are on Windows, while MacOS and Linux have a negligible share in comparison. It will be interesting to see if newer users would migrate to Windows 10, Windows 11, or any of the Linux distros. Arch Linux Ubuntu 64-bit is a home for 0.15% to 0.14% of Steam's user base.

Log in and try again!
  • (Score: 1) by Runaway1956 on Monday January 08, @03:22AM

    by Runaway1956 (2926) Subscriber Badge on Monday January 08, @03:22AM (#1339535) Homepage Journal

    Arch Linux Ubuntu 64-bit is a home for 0.15% to 0.14% of Steam's user base.

    I didn't realize that Arch was supporting Canonical's Debian-based Ubuntu. I must have missed the headlines. NOTE: The error is in TFA, not in SN's summary.

    Through a Glass, Darkly -George Patton
