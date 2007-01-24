One of the greatest challenges of modern physics is to find a coherent method for describing phenomena, on the cosmic and microscale. For over a hundred years, to describe reality on a cosmic scale we have been using general relativity theory, which has successfully undergone repeated attempts at falsification.

Albert Einstein curved space-time to describe gravity, and despite still-open questions about dark matter or dark energy, it seems, today, to be the best method of analyzing the past and future of the universe.

To describe phenomena on the scale of atoms, we use the second great theory: quantum mechanics, which differs from general relativity in basically everything. It uses flat space-time and a completely different mathematical apparatus, and most importantly, perceives reality radically differently.

In the quantum description, the phenomena around us are only wavering probabilities of events that we can only measure with limited accuracy.

In an article, published in Frontiers in Physics, I managed to demonstrate that there is a method that combines the above descriptions, although it leads to quite a surprising conclusion.