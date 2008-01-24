from the next-flight-I'll-pick-an-aisle-seat dept.
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has ordered airlines to temporarily ground some Boeing 737 Max 9 planes for safety inspections after an Alaska Airlines plane lost a cabin panel during a flight on Friday with about 180 people on board. The plane, which had only been in service since November, according to the New York Times, was able to safely land back at Portland International Airport in Oregon, where it had taken off from. There were no major injuries, though the Alaska division of the Association of Flight Attendants said workers described “explosive” decompression in the cabin and reported one flight attendant sustained minor injuries.
[...] Immediately following the incident, Alaska Airlines CEO Ben Minicucci put out a statement saying the company would be grounding its fleet of 65 Boeing 737-9 aircraft for what it expects to be a few days as it conducts safety checks. “Each aircraft will be returned to service only after completion of full maintenance and safety inspections,” Minicucci. The FAA order extends the grounding to “approximately 171 airplanes worldwide” that are either operated by US airlines or in US territory.
Minicucci also said that the National Transportation Safety Board is investigating what happened with Flight 1282 and “we will fully support their investigation.” The plane had been on its way to Ontario, California. Reuters, citing FlightRadar24, reported that the blowout occurred at around 16,000 feet. In social media posts shared with Reuters and the NYT, passengers can be seen sitting right next to the gaping hole and the fully exposed sky.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Runaway1956 on Monday January 08, @10:24PM (2 children)
Four bolts hold those panels in place. I've not seen details regarding the size of those bolts, but big or small, that just floors me. Some first year helper is assigned to fasten that panel in place. He fails to torque just one bolt properly, and that results in vibrations that eventually loosen other bolts. Assuming that the bolts are about 5/16 of an inch, I would expect 3 bolts across the top, three across the bottom, and five on each side - sixteen bolts. Each torqued down tight. Jeez, Louise, are twelve additional bolts going to make the plane uneconomical?
Feckin' MBAs, always shaving pennies here, pennies there, balancing cost against lives.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 08, @10:42PM
"Safety is our highest priority." [inc.com]
No, really..
"Safety is our highest priority." [nytimes.com]
Swear to god!
"Safety is our top priority" [mediaroom.com]
Lives? Please.. "Lives" is a PR issue
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Monday January 08, @10:55PM
>Jeez, Louise, are twelve additional bolts going to make the plane uneconomical?
On every panel, multiplying the labor of remove and replace by a factor of four... it's not going to help.
Some years back this happened on a plane on its way to Hawaii, but I believe that time it was due to stress fractures. The aircraft maintenance world nicknamed the phenomenon "The Hawaii Effect."
>Feckin' MBAs, always shaving pennies here, pennies there, balancing cost against lives.
Ex-engineer for Bell helicopter had a favorite saying: "The engineers all know how to make helicopters safe: just make them so heavy that they can never take off." There's a lot of crazy materials abuses that go into helicopter rotor assemblies, and without coming far far closer to the actual stress limits of the materials than other fields typically do, helicopters indeed would be too heavy to fly.
If you add up the number of commercial air travel passenger-miles since the Hawaii event, I think you'll find that the industry is doing pretty well at keeping passenger cabins pressurized. I would guess we're somewhere over 99.999% successful on that front.
