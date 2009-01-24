Start with your web browser. Ideally, you want to block invisible trackers and ads that have tracking tech embedded. Advertisers can also track you using fingerprinting, a sneaky profiling method where the settings of your browser and device (such as language, screen size, and many other details) are used to single you out. If you want to see how your current browser tracks you, the Electronic Frontier Foundation's Cover Your Tracks tool can run a real-time test on your system. Using Chrome, the world's most popular browser, neither tracking ads nor invisible trackers are blocked for me, and my browser has a unique fingerprint.

For the most anonymity, the Tor Browser is best. [...] Several privacy-focused browsers such as FireFox, the Mullvad Browser, and Brave offer enhanced protections against trackers and offer further customizable privacy settings.

If you don't want to switch browsers, there are some browser extensions that can block trackers within Chrome. Both the Ghostery extension and EFF's Privacy Badger will block trackers, with the latter not blocking ads unless they are specifically tracking you. On Walmart's homepage, while using Chrome, for example, Privacy Badger blocked four trackers that were in use, while Ghostery identified five.

Beyond the web, trackers embedded in your mobile applications can gather data on your activity. On Android, you should turn off personalized ads through Google's My Ad Center, simply toggling the setting to off. Also, delete your device's advertising ID by going to Settings, Privacy, Ads and clicking on the Delete advertising ID option. [...] If you use iOS, go to Settings,Privacy & Security, Tracking, and toggle off Allow Apps to Request to Track to stop apps from tracking you across apps and websites.

[...] For messaging, Signal collects very little information about who uses it, and it's encrypted by default, meaning it cannot see the contents of the messages you send. For searching, DuckDuckGo, Brave Search, Kagi, Startpage, and Mojeek are our picks of the most privacy friendly search engines. For email, Proton and Tuta (formerly Tutanota) provide free end-to-end encryption options. OnionShare uses the Tor network to allow you to anonymously share files. Proton Drive offers encrypted file storage online, and Apple's advanced data protection settings allow iCloud storage to be end-to-end encrypted once it is enabled.

If you're using a work laptop or phone, it's also worth keeping in mind that your employer can likely see many, if not all, of the things you do on those devices. If you're searching for a new job or running personal tasks, you likely want to do them on personal devices.

[...] As much as anything, being more anonymous online is linked to your mentality. Simply put, the less you share about yourself online, the less identifiable you will be. That means being careful about what you post on social media—not sharing information that could identify you, your location, or others around you.

[...] As well as being cautious about what you post online, there's also the option to use one-time accounts or masked identities for certain parts of your life. If you require a messaging account that's not tied to your current phone number—over time, phone numbers have become common ways to identify people—it may be worth considering a separate phone and SIM that you can use for that specific purpose.

It has also become easier in recent years to hide your email address from websites and services that you are signing up to. [...]

Being totally anonymous online is incredibly hard to do—and the level of anonymity you require will depend on why you're trying not to be identified. Beyond what we've outlined here (and how paranoid you are), there are more advanced steps that you can take.

It may be worth considering an operating system for your phone or computer that is focused on privacy and anonymity. The Tails operating system, which you need install and run from a USB stick each time you use it, includes Tor, OnionShare, and multiple other tools you can use on your computer. For Android devices, GrapheneOS is an open source operating system that strips away the Google-linked Android elements and focuses on privacy.

There are also a number of extreme security measures you can take if you want to further harden your digital life, without going all the way into what is needed for being anonymous online. You can remove the microphones on your devices, sweep for bugs, or potentially use faraday cages or air gap your devices so that they're not connecting to the outside world. For the majority of people, though, this level of protection may be more trouble than it's worth.