Being fully anonymous is next to impossible—but you can significantly limit what the internet knows about you by sticking to a few basic rules:
On the internet, everyone wants to know who you are. Websites are constantly asking for your email address or trying to place tracking cookies on your devices. A murky slurry of advertisers and tech firms track which websites you visit, predicting what your interests are and what you may want to buy. Search engines, browsers, and apps can log each search or scroll you make.
At this stage of the internet, being totally anonymous across your entire online life is incredibly hard to achieve. Phones, SIM cards, browsers, Wi-Fi networks, and more use identifiers that can be linked to your activity. But there are steps you can take to obscure your identity for everyday browsing.
If you're looking to be truly anonymous or to protect your identity for a specific purpose—such as whistleblowing or activism—you should consider your threat model and individual security situation. But many of the changes you can make, which are listed below, are straightforward switches that can stop you from being tracked as much and apply to most people.
Below is a sampling of suggestions from the article, so click through to see the rest. What ways do you limit your digital fingerprint and where is your line between convenience and privacy?
Start with your web browser. Ideally, you want to block invisible trackers and ads that have tracking tech embedded. Advertisers can also track you using fingerprinting, a sneaky profiling method where the settings of your browser and device (such as language, screen size, and many other details) are used to single you out. If you want to see how your current browser tracks you, the Electronic Frontier Foundation's Cover Your Tracks tool can run a real-time test on your system. Using Chrome, the world's most popular browser, neither tracking ads nor invisible trackers are blocked for me, and my browser has a unique fingerprint.
For the most anonymity, the Tor Browser is best. [...] Several privacy-focused browsers such as FireFox, the Mullvad Browser, and Brave offer enhanced protections against trackers and offer further customizable privacy settings.
If you don't want to switch browsers, there are some browser extensions that can block trackers within Chrome. Both the Ghostery extension and EFF's Privacy Badger will block trackers, with the latter not blocking ads unless they are specifically tracking you. On Walmart's homepage, while using Chrome, for example, Privacy Badger blocked four trackers that were in use, while Ghostery identified five.
Beyond the web, trackers embedded in your mobile applications can gather data on your activity. On Android, you should turn off personalized ads through Google's My Ad Center, simply toggling the setting to off. Also, delete your device's advertising ID by going to Settings, Privacy, Ads and clicking on the Delete advertising ID option. [...] If you use iOS, go to Settings,Privacy & Security, Tracking, and toggle off Allow Apps to Request to Track to stop apps from tracking you across apps and websites.
[...] For messaging, Signal collects very little information about who uses it, and it's encrypted by default, meaning it cannot see the contents of the messages you send. For searching, DuckDuckGo, Brave Search, Kagi, Startpage, and Mojeek are our picks of the most privacy friendly search engines. For email, Proton and Tuta (formerly Tutanota) provide free end-to-end encryption options. OnionShare uses the Tor network to allow you to anonymously share files. Proton Drive offers encrypted file storage online, and Apple's advanced data protection settings allow iCloud storage to be end-to-end encrypted once it is enabled.
If you're using a work laptop or phone, it's also worth keeping in mind that your employer can likely see many, if not all, of the things you do on those devices. If you're searching for a new job or running personal tasks, you likely want to do them on personal devices.
[...] As much as anything, being more anonymous online is linked to your mentality. Simply put, the less you share about yourself online, the less identifiable you will be. That means being careful about what you post on social media—not sharing information that could identify you, your location, or others around you.
[...] As well as being cautious about what you post online, there's also the option to use one-time accounts or masked identities for certain parts of your life. If you require a messaging account that's not tied to your current phone number—over time, phone numbers have become common ways to identify people—it may be worth considering a separate phone and SIM that you can use for that specific purpose.
It has also become easier in recent years to hide your email address from websites and services that you are signing up to. [...]
Being totally anonymous online is incredibly hard to do—and the level of anonymity you require will depend on why you're trying not to be identified. Beyond what we've outlined here (and how paranoid you are), there are more advanced steps that you can take.
It may be worth considering an operating system for your phone or computer that is focused on privacy and anonymity. The Tails operating system, which you need install and run from a USB stick each time you use it, includes Tor, OnionShare, and multiple other tools you can use on your computer. For Android devices, GrapheneOS is an open source operating system that strips away the Google-linked Android elements and focuses on privacy.
There are also a number of extreme security measures you can take if you want to further harden your digital life, without going all the way into what is needed for being anonymous online. You can remove the microphones on your devices, sweep for bugs, or potentially use faraday cages or air gap your devices so that they're not connecting to the outside world. For the majority of people, though, this level of protection may be more trouble than it's worth.
(Score: 3, Touché) by crm114 on Tuesday January 09, @10:31PM (1 child)
"Click Through to see the rest" ROTFL
(Score: 3, Funny) by RamiK on Tuesday January 09, @10:42PM
crm114 have learned the first lesson: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C-M2hs3sXGo [youtube.com]
compiling...
(Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Tuesday January 09, @10:45PM (1 child)
is offering false and nonsensical data.
Big Data doesn't mind people who reduce their exposure. They would mind people who disappear off their radar entirely, but that's impossible. So even the most careful individuals leave a trail of data - and in fact, the smaller the trail, the more curated and easy to piece together it is.
What Big Data hate is bad data. Poisoning the well is the name of the game: feed them bastard as much fake information as possible at every turn, to muddy your track.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Tuesday January 09, @11:01PM
I don't think I have put a correct birthday into any website not directly connected with a financial account since the first online form asked me for one in the 1990s. Similarly, any website that I don't want a phone call from gets numbers like 212-555-1212. An awful lot of my junk mail is sent to 123 Sesame St. (a plausible address in Opa Locka Florida). While we were going through the newborns phase I put the name "Gizzy Tcat" on one particular web form asking my name, but I did give it a correct address so Gizzy could get whatever free sample was on offer. Gizzy and "Mr. Tcat" got a ton of mail for years, even following us when we moved 1000 miles away.
I generally vote "Only necessary cookies" whenever asked, but otherwise don't sweat it for normal day to day life on the internet. I feel that having an "average / normal as possible" digital footprint will make it that much harder and unlikely to track me when the cell phone gets shut off and stuffed in a conductive bag while I go shopping in person with cash - normally I shop online and/or with credit cards.
If you live your day-to-day paranoid, with little or no credit card transactions, all browsing through TOR gateways, burner phones purchased by mules with cash, etc. you're doubtlessly going to be flagged as "paranoid for some reason" and much more likely to get special focus - high resolution aerial photography of your residence, plate tracking via traffic cams just to see where you're going, etc. and when that matches something they're looking for you'll have a lot more hassle proving your innocence than our purportedly "innocent until proven guilty" system is supposed to allow.
Oh, if you are considering getting a professional license, like Real Estate agent or Plumber or Beautician, Florida and many other states will demand your real fingerprints to be put on file in order to get the initial license.
🌻 [google.com]