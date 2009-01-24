FDA finds chromium, a second metal contaminant, in applesauce pouches:
Federal investigators have discovered a second contaminant in recalled applesauce pouches — the naturally-occurring metal chromium, which in a certain form can cause a number of adverse health effects.
The finding is the latest development in the Food and Drug Administration's international investigation of high levels of lead found in cinnamon applesauce pouches marketed to children. The pouches of fruit puree that have been recalled were manufactured in Ecuador and sold under the brand names WanaBana, Schnucks and Weis. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is tracking at least 287 confirmed, probable and suspected cases of lead exposure in 37 states linked to the applesauce recall.
The FDA has reported finding extraordinarily high levels of lead in samples of cinnamon from the Ecuador plant where the pouches were made. On Friday, the agency reported it had also found chromium. Chromium is an essential mineral found in foods and dietary supplements, but in one form — called chromium-6 — it can cause harm.
[...] Lead chromate, which contains the potentially toxic chromium-6, has been used in the past to enhance the coloring of turmeric. Federal investigators say the "lead-to-chromium ratio" in the applesauce pouches "is consistent with that of lead chromate."
[...] But investigators said the chromium in lead chromate may be converted to the less toxic form chromium-3, "due to the acidity of the applesauce and the stomach."
Michael Beuhler, the medical director of North Carolina Poison Control, said the discovery of chromium in the applesauce and cinnamon does not necessarily mean the substance will cause harm. He said that "at the levels we're talking about," he doesn't believe there would be much chromium-6 in the pouches. Any chromium-6 that might have been present would probably reduce to a nontoxic form once inside the applesauce pouches, he said.
He said lead chromate could have been added as a powder to cinnamon to affect the weight and color of the spice. Lead chromate can be more than six times heavier than cinnamon, he said.
"I don't believe that this is any cause for additional alarm," Beuhler said. "But it does suggest why it happened."
(Score: 2) by VLM on Tuesday January 09, @06:16PM (1 child)
Ouch. I was willing to give them the benefit of doubt up till then. Most machines in food plants are made out of stainless steel, plenty of chromium in stainless steel, "eh someone on the cleaning crew got a little aggressive and tried cleaning something with nitric or sandblasted something ..." Its fine to "pickle" stainless after welding, for example, just for fucks sake flush it clean before contacting food again, don't just flip the switch and turn the assembly line back on again ...
Also, commercially processed applesauce already contains enough added sugar to be considered toxic. Its kind of like bitching that grain alcohol has 0.000000000001 ppm methanol when the "real" problem is the 95% ethanol thats in there on purpose and the ethanol is going to nuke your liver before the trace methanol gets ya anyway.
Yeah kind of. Blows my mind that in 2023 there's still VERY basic research about diets that's incomplete. Aside from more important and controversial topics like carbs or toxic fructose, there is no "real" "agreed upon" "scientific consensus" on the RDA for chromium other than adults probably need somewhere around 30 micrograms/day, maybe even less sig figs like "about two dozen ug" and the safety dudes imply there's at least "four or so" orders of magnitude between you're gonna die from not enough chromium to you're gonna die from too much chromium. Which is actually pretty wide, compared to drinking water or table salt, for example. Kind of low compared to vit C.
Note that the USDA-type people working from one direction and the EPA/OSHA-type people working from the opposite direction more or less do not cooperate. I don't recall reading a cooperative medical journal article discussing chromium from both perspectives. There's a "famous" study from indonesia where for various geological reasons having to do with pH, there's a wild variation in chromium in their groundwater and the minimum hazard ratio for drinking water was about one uG/liter of chromium, either less or more means you're more likely to wake up dead one day. The shape of the graph seems rather unclear AFAIK.
So, doing math and knowing statistics being a revolutionary right wing fascist act in 2024, I'll do some for the LOLs. Lets figure a "standard" 2.5 oz aka 70g single serving applesauce. 70 * 0.590e-6 * 1e9 = 41300 micrograms. So a grown-ass adult needs about "thirty" ug/day to not die a horrible death, and this is about 1400 times higher, although the safety/epa folks think anything up to 300K ug is probably safe to eat every day of your life, or at least they still haven't proven it'll kill you, yet.
The point of the above is this is NOT a story about "applesauce gonna kill ya" (although, WRT chronic use, see the horrific carb count, so yeah it probably is EVENTUALLY gonna kill ya, but not because of the chromium) the real story is they can tell the applesauce was made with a specific type of food adulteration, which is simultaneously cool/gross? There's a lot of biochemistry that's simultaneously cool/gross.
The thing about processed food made in the USA is it'll kill you because the processing is always unhealthy, but offshore processed food will kill you SLIGHTLY faster because essentially the entire rest of the world massively adulterates their food as a matter of course, while the USA likes to pretend nobody does or should.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Tuesday January 09, @06:39PM
Consider the lead content which by mass is four times that of the Chromium. That's 160 milligrams of lead per packet. Suddenly you go from something which might be harmful to something which is pretty harmful (to get some perspective, searching around, I see studies [dnacih.com] that indicate somewhere on the order of 0.1 to 1 gram of lead per kg of dog/pig is acute lethal dose for those species - that's not the nasty long term effects of lead poisoning which happen at lower doses, that's just kill you right now effects).
(Score: 2) by canopic jug on Tuesday January 09, @06:23PM (1 child)
What spin. Lead and Chromium are not contaminants. They are toxins. It's not a matter of being a little not bad for you. There is no safe level for either.
(Score: 3, Touché) by darkfeline on Tuesday January 09, @06:31PM
"Chromium is an essential mineral that the body needs in trace amounts. It is naturally present in a wide variety of foods, though only in small amounts, and is also available as a supplement. Chromium enhances the action of the hormone insulin."
(Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Tuesday January 09, @06:38PM
