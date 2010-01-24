Ryzen Cpu Bug Crashes PCs Using Firewire Devices, But A Fix Is On The Way
A strange bug involving AMD's modern Ryzen CPUs and the old Firewire standard
A Linux patch is on the way to solve crashing issues when attempting to use Firewire devices on PCs running Ryzen CPUs and Linux (via Phoronix). The unlikely hardware combination has enough Linux users to get attention from the community, and even a fix coming out with Linux 6.7 will be backported to prior Linux kernel releases.
Despite all that, Linux developer Takashi Sakamoto has pledged to keep Firewire support on Linux alive until 2029. Sakamoto is already making good on his promise with his latest patch, which solves an issue that uniquely affected PCs running AMD Ryzen CPUs. It would seem incredibly unlikely that anyone would be combining two pieces of hardware with nearly a decade between them, but those people certainly exist. They reported an unusually high amount of crashes.
Without getting too technical, Firewire and Ryzen users would often see their PCs crash if the "isochronous cycle timer" register on the CPU was accessed. This register would be accessed if a user ever plugged in a Firewire device or was using software that required constant access to the register.
[...] Although crashes are no longer a problem for Firewire-Ryzen PCs, the patch is a double-edged sword and "brings apparent disadvantage since time-aware application programs require it," according to Sakamoto. Linux users with this hardware combination might have to switch to Intel or even downgrade to one of AMD's pre-Ryzen CPUs, as neither exhibit the same problems seen on Ryzen-powered PCs.
AMD's New Ryzen APUs Show Impressive Single-Core Gains - Ryzen 5 8500G Outperforms Ryzen 5 560
AMD announced four processors in its new Ryzen 8000G 'Phoenix' lineup of APUs for its desktop AM5 PCs here at CES 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada, bringing 1080p-capable integrated graphics to the company's newest platform for the first time, not to mention unlocking a new lower entry pricing point to the AM5 ecosystem. The two flagship Ryzen 8000G processors are also the world's first desktop CPUs with an integrated high-performance Neural Processing Unit (NPU) engine to boost performance in AI workloads, beating Intel to the punch again — AMD was also the first x86 chipmaker to bring an NPU to laptops. Now, they've come to the desktop with models aimed at taking a spot on our list of the Best CPUs for gaming.
AMD pairs this 'XDNA' AI accelerator with the powerful Zen 4 CPU microarchitecture and the RDNA 3 graphics engine to forge the flagship models, while two lower-tier models round out the stack, combining to create compelling lower-cost solutions for entry-level gaming and small form factor builds with Zen 4c cores. The new chips come to market on January 31.
[...] AMD's Ryzen 8000G series brings a disruptive new in-built AI acceleration engine to desktop PCs for the first time, opening up new possibilities. There are already over 100 AI-accelerated applications available in the market, and you can also use local AI models with the XDNA NPU. However, while deploying AI models for local use confers performance, security, cost, and efficiency benefits, it can be a daunting task.
AMD's new Ryzen AI Software suite is designed to allow both enthusiasts and developers to deploy pre-trained AI models on its silicon with a one-click approach that greatly simplifies the process. Users can select machine learning models trained on frameworks like PyTorch or TensorFlow and use AMD's Vitis AI quantizer to quantize the model into an ONNX format. The software then partitions and compiles the model, which runs on the Ryzen NPU. The Ryzen AI Software is available now for free, and AMD also has a pre-optimized model zoo on Hugging Face available.