Radio giant Audacy announced that it plans to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, on Sunday.

The company, which owns more than 200 stations across the U.S., announced in a news release it agreed to a prepackaged restructuring support agreement (RSA) with a supermajority of its debt-holders that will allow it to reduce its debt. The company says the plan would reduce its debt by 80% from around $1.9 billion to about $350 million.

Under this agreement, debtholders will receive equity in the reorganized company.

"Over the past few years, we have strategically transformed Audacy into a leading, scaled multi-platform audio content and entertainment company," said David Field, CEO of Audacy.