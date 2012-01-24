It is not [a] new [idea]. We first spoke about this during the OpenWrt Summits in 2017 and also 2018. It became clear start of December 2023 while tinkering with Banana Pi style devices that they are already pretty close to what we wanted to achieve in '17/'18. Banana PIs have grown in popularity within the community. They boot using a self compiled Trusted Firmware-A (TF-A)and upstream U-Boot (thx MTK/Daniel) and some of the boards are already fully supported by the upstream Linux kernel. The only nonopen sourcecomponents are the 2.5 GbE PHYandWi-Fi firmware blobsrunning on separate cores that areindependent of the main SoC running Linuxand the DRAM calibration routines which are executed early during boot.

I contacted three project members (pepe2k, dangole, nbd) on December 6th to outline the overall idea. We went over several design proposals, At the beginning we focused on the most powerful (and expensive) configurations possible but finally ended up with something rather simple and above all,feasible. We would like to propose the following as our "first" community driven HW platform called "OpenWrt One/AP-24.XY".

Together with pepe2k (thx a lot) I discussed this for many hours and we worked out the following project proposal. Instead of going insane with specifications, we decided to include some nice features we believe all OpenWrt supported platforms should have (e.g. being almost unbrickablewith multiple recovery options, hassle-free system console access, on-board RTC with battery backup etc.).

This is our first design, so let's KiSS!