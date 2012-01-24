The OpenWRT project is turning 20 years old this year. During that time they have adapted to existing hardware products. Now the team has the idea to produce their own, fully supported hardware to run their software on:
It is not [a] new [idea]. We first spoke about this during the OpenWrt Summits in 2017 and also 2018. It became clear start of December 2023 while tinkering with Banana Pi style devices that they are already pretty close to what we wanted to achieve in '17/'18. Banana PIs have grown in popularity within the community. They boot using a self compiled Trusted Firmware-A (TF-A)and upstream U-Boot (thx MTK/Daniel) and some of the boards are already fully supported by the upstream Linux kernel. The only nonopen sourcecomponents are the 2.5 GbE PHYandWi-Fi firmware blobsrunning on separate cores that areindependent of the main SoC running Linuxand the DRAM calibration routines which are executed early during boot.
I contacted three project members (pepe2k, dangole, nbd) on December 6th to outline the overall idea. We went over several design proposals, At the beginning we focused on the most powerful (and expensive) configurations possible but finally ended up with something rather simple and above all,feasible. We would like to propose the following as our "first" community driven HW platform called "OpenWrt One/AP-24.XY".
Together with pepe2k (thx a lot) I discussed this for many hours and we worked out the following project proposal. Instead of going insane with specifications, we decided to include some nice features we believe all OpenWrt supported platforms should have (e.g. being almost unbrickablewith multiple recovery options, hassle-free system console access, on-board RTC with battery backup etc.).
This is our first design, so let's KiSS!
The preliminary hardware specifications are included in the message and it will contain a pair of flash chips for redundancy with the aim to make the router harder to accidentally brick during an update.
El Reg reports
The open router Linux disto OpenWrt, 15.05 "Chaos Calmer" [named after a cocktail], has hit the intertubes.
One highlight of the release is an update to Version 3.18 of the Linux kernel, and security has been upgraded with ed25519 package signing support, and support for jails and hardened builds.
[The big news, however]--at least according to the project's announcement [permalink]--is a "fully writable filesystem with package management".
This, OpenWrt explains, gives users different options for installation and customisation. Instead of having to use a vendor's application and selection framework, OpenWrt can now be configured using developer-supplied applications.
"OpenWrt is the framework to build an application without having to build a complete firmware", the announcement says, while users get "full customisation [to] ... use the device in ways never envisioned".
That almost sounds like a challenge to America's Federal Communications Commission, which late in August issued a proposed rule-making that would demand Wi-Fi "lock down".
[...] [The device support for Chaos Calmer] has now passed 950 products from 159 vendors, with new devices added from Mediatek, Marvell, Broadcom, Freescale, AllWinner, and Raspberry Pi.
Previous: New FCC Rules Could Ban WiFi Router Firmware Modification
OpenWrt has released stable 18.06 version, its first release since merging with its spin-off, LEDE (Linux Embedded Development Environment).
OpenWrt is a Linux-based operating sytem targeted at replacing the firmware for low-end consumer-grade router hardware. For a while, OpenWRT had started to drift outside the router market and into a more general single-board computer market causing a split in 2016 which resulted in the LEDE project. LEDE focussed more on the routers as well as worked to increase transparency of operations. At the beginning of 2018, LEDE merged back into OpenWRT and the combined project operates under LEDE's guidelines.
The OpenWrt project released a stable version 18.06 of the venerable OpenWrt Linux distribution for networking and low-end hardware. Users of OpenWrt 15.05 or LEDE 17.01 can upgrade without requiring an entirely new install.
This is the first release since OpenWrt 15.05.1 in March 2016 and the first since the LEDE project split off from OpenWrt a few months later in an attempt create an open source community with greater transparency and inclusiveness. The two groups reunited in January of this year under the OpenWrt name. OpenWrt has long been used in Linksys routers such as the circa 2015 WRT1900ACS, among many others.
Ernie Smith, an editor at Tedium, has explored the historical events which led to the Linksys WRT54G router becoming so popular. It rose to fame because of an undocumented feature which, once discovered, led to great interest in the wider ICT [*] community.
Mikas caught something interesting, but something that shouldn’t have been there. This was an oversight on the part of Cisco, which got an unhappy surprise about a popular product sold by its recent acquisition just months after its release. Essentially, what happened was that one of their suppliers apparently got a hold of Linux-based firmware, used it in the chips supplied to the company by Broadcom, and failed to inform Linksys, which then sold the software off to Cisco.
In a 2005 column for Linux Insider, Heather J. Meeker, a lawyer focused on issues of intellectual property and open-source software, wrote that this would have been a tall order for Cisco to figure out on its own:
The first takeaway from this case is the difficulty of doing enough diligence on software development in an age of vertical disintegration. Cisco knew nothing about the problem, despite presumably having done intellectual property diligence on Linksys before it bought the company. But to confound matters, Linksys probably knew nothing of the problem either, because Linksys has been buying the culprit chipsets from Broadcom, and Broadcom also presumably did not know, because it in turn outsourced the development of the firmware for the chipset to an overseas developer.
To discover the problem, Cisco would have had to do diligence through three levels of product integration, which anyone in the mergers and acquisitions trade can tell you is just about impossible. This was not sloppiness or carelessness—it was opaqueness.
Bruce Perens, a venture capitalist, open-source advocate, and former project leader for the Debian Linux distribution, told LinuxDevices that Cisco wasn’t to blame for what happened, but still faced compliance issues with the open-source license.