Artificial intelligence can accelerate the process of finding and testing new materials, and now researchers have used that ability to develop a battery that is less dependent on the costly mineral lithium.
Lithium-ion batteries power many devices that we use every day as well as electric vehicles. [...] Finding a replacement for this crucial metal could be costly and time-consuming, requiring researchers to develop and test millions of candidates over the course of years. Using AI, Nathan Baker at Microsoft and his colleagues accomplished the task in months. They designed and built a battery that uses up to 70 per cent less lithium than some competing designs.
The researchers focused on a type of battery that only contains solid parts, and they looked for new materials for the battery component that electric charges move through, called the electrolyte. They started with 23.6 million candidate materials designed by tweaking the structure of established electrolytes and swapping out some lithium atoms for other elements. An AI algorithm then eliminated the materials that it calculated would be unstable, as well as those in which the chemical reactions that make batteries work would be weak. The researchers also considered how each material would behave while the battery was actively working. After only a few days, their list contained just a few hundred candidates, some of which had never been studied before.
[...] His team built a working battery with this material, albeit with a lower conductivity than similar prototypes that use more lithium. Baker and Murugesan both say that lots of work is left to optimise the new battery. However, the process of making it – from the first time Murugesan spoke to the Microsoft team to the battery being functional enough to turn on a light bulb – took about nine months.
"The methods here are bleeding edge, in terms of machine learning tools, but what really elevates this is that things got made and tested," says Rafael Gómez-Bombarelli at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, who was not involved with the project. "It's very easy to do predictions; it's hard to convince someone to invest on actual experiments." He says that the team used AI to accelerate and augment calculations that physicists have been doing for decades. But this approach may still run into obstacles in the future. The data needed to train the AI for this type of work is often sparse, and materials other than battery components may require a more complex way of combining elements, he says.
