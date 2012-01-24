Researchers have created the world's largest ancient human gene bank by analyzing the bones and teeth of almost 5,000 humans who lived across western Europe and Asia up to 34,000 years ago.

By sequencing ancient human DNA and comparing it to modern-day samples, the international team of experts mapped the historical spread of genes—and diseases—over time as populations migrated.

The 'astounding' results have been revealed in four trailblazing research papers published (10 January 2024) in the same issue of Nature and provide new biological understanding of debilitating disorders.

The extraordinary study involved a large international team led by Professor Eske Willerslev at the Universities of Cambridge and Copenhagen, Professor Thomas Werge at the University of Copenhagen, and Professor Rasmus Nielsen at University of California, Berkeley and involved contributions from 175 researchers from around the globe.

The scientists found:

The startling origins of neurodegenerative diseases including multiple sclerosis

Why northern Europeans today are taller than people from southern Europe

How major migration around 5,000 years ago introduced risk genes into the population in north-western Europe—leaving a legacy of higher rates of MS today

Carrying the MS gene was an advantage at the time as it protected ancient farmers from catching infectious diseases from their sheep and cattle

Genes known to increase the risk of diseases such as Alzheimer's and type 2 diabetes were traced back to hunter gatherers

Future analysis is hoped to reveal more about the genetic markers of autism, ADHD, schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and depression

Northern Europe has the highest prevalence of MS in the world. A new study has found the genes that significantly increase a person's risk of developing MS were introduced into north-western Europe around 5,000 years ago by sheep and cattle herders migrating from the east.