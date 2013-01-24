from the we've-been-blocking-them-since-1997 dept.
Google will roll out a set of new tools that still track your behavior online — so we'll still be getting those targeted ads:
From pretty much the very beginning, the web has been fueled by ads. And those ads have been finding their way to relevant users via cookies — those are little bits of code that websites can place on your computer so advertisers can basically follow you around online.
And from pretty much the very beginning, privacy advocates have complained that cookies are a privacy nightmare.
This week, Google started its project to phase out third-party cookies on its Chrome browser, the world's most popular browser. But the change isn't about all cookies.
"Websites still allow for first-party cookies, which is very useful for the website to be able to remember, for instance, that you've found a product that you want to purchase, and it will stay in your checkout," said Garrett Johnson, a professor at Boston University's Questrom School of Business.
[...] "The deprecation of the third-party cookie in 2024, is really poised to shake things up. Because, you know, we're essentially going to have to recalibrate how we effectively find voters and target to them online," said Kate Holliday, vice president of politics and public affairs at advertising firm Powers Interactive Digital.
With this phaseout, Google is introducing what it calls its "privacy sandbox": a set of new tools that still track your behavior online.
Google has officially begun its rollout of Privacy Sandbox in the Chrome web browser to a majority of its users, nearly four months after it announced the plans.
"We believe it is vital to both improve privacy and preserve access to information, whether it's news, a how-to-guide, or a fun video," Anthony Chavez, vice president of Privacy Sandbox initiatives at Google, said.
"Without viable privacy-preserving alternatives to third-party cookies, such as the Privacy Sandbox, we risk reducing access to information for all users, and incentivizing invasive tactics such as fingerprinting."
[...] Central to the project is a Topics API, which sorts users into different topics (that can change over time) based on the sites visited and the frequency with which those sites are visited, which websites can query to infer what topics a specific user is interested in and serve personalized ads without knowing who they are.
In other words, the web browser acts as an intermediary between the user and the website. Users can further control their experience by customizing the ad topics they're interested in, the relevance and measurement APIs they want enabled, or entirely opt out of these features.
However, Privacy Sandbox is not without its fair share of criticism, with Movement For An Open Web noting last week that "Google gathers reams of personal data on each and every one of its users, sourced through an opt-in process that it's hard for most web users to avoid."
The development comes as Google is enabling real-time protections against phishing attacks through improvements to Safe Browsing, without any prior knowledge of users' browsing history.
Google did not disclose the exact technical aspects involved, but it has leveraged Oblivious HTTP relays (OHTTP relays) as part of Privacy Sandbox to incorporate anonymity protections and mask IP address information.
"Previously, it worked by checking every site visit against a locally-stored list of known bad sites, which is updated every 30 to 60 minutes," Parisa Tabriz, vice president of Chrome, said.
"But phishing domains have gotten more sophisticated — and today, 60% of them exist for less than 10 minutes, making them difficult to block. By shortening the time between identification and prevention of threats, we expect to see 25% improved protection from malware and phishing threats."
[...] The tech giant noted that participants for Tracking Protection will be selected at random and that chosen users will be notified upon opening Chrome on either a desktop or an Android device.
The goal is to restrict third-party cookies (also called "non-essential cookies") by default, preventing them from being used to track users as they move from one website to the other for serving personalized ads.
While several major browsers like Apple Safari and Mozilla Firefox have either already placed restrictions on third-party cookies via features like Intelligent Tracking Prevention (ITP) and Enhanced Tracking Protection in Firefox, Google is taking more of a middle-ground approach that involves devising alternatives where users can access free online content and services without compromising on their privacy.
[...] Privacy Sandbox, instead of providing a cross-site or cross-app user identifier, "aggregates, limits, or noises data" through APIs like Protected Audience (formerly FLEDGE), Topics, and Attribution Reporting to help prevent user re-identification.
In doing so, the goal is to block third-parties from tracking user browsing behavior across sites, while still allowing sites and apps to serve relevant ads and enabling advertisers to measure the performance of their online ads without using individual identifiers.
"With Tracking Protection, Privacy Sandbox and all of the features we launch in Chrome, we'll continue to work to create a web that's more private than ever, and universally accessible to everyone," Chavez said.
And if you need a refresher on third-party cookies, including how to enable them in your favorite browser:
When browsing the web, there's a high chance that you've come across a popup notification telling you that the website uses cookies. Many times, users go ahead and hit agree without fully knowing what they are signing up for. For all you know, you agree to first-party or third-party cookies.
Internet cookies aren't those artery-clogging goodness made by grandma. Instead, an internet cookie is a small piece of data from a particular website stored on a user's computer while they browse the web.
One of the common purposes of internet cookies is to track users as they browse through multiple websites and display them with personalized ads (based on their web searches, likes, and dislikes). Before further ado, let's get down to third-party cookies, how they collect user data, and their legal implications.
(Score: 1) by Runaway1956 on Sunday January 14, @03:26AM
Not only are they blocking third party cookies, but they are going to block ad blocking addons. uBlock Origin and others like it are expected to stop working real soon. I am pausing all updates for Chrome based browsers. Yes, of course I want to block third party cookies - but I also demand that my browser be capable of blocking Google's own cookies. When the browser can no longer do so, your only defense will be at the router, or the HOSTS file.
