Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

SoylentNews is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop. Only 13 submissions in the queue.

Bizarre Galaxy Discovered With Seemingly No Stars Whatsoever

posted by mrpg on Monday January 15, @02:22AM   Printer-friendly
from the this-space-for-rent dept.
Science

upstart writes:

Bizarre Galaxy Discovered With Seemingly No Stars Whatsoever:

A newly discovered object is stretching our understanding of what constitutes a galaxy.

Called J0613+52, this massive blob of something some 270 million light-years away appears to have no stars whatsoever. At least, none that can be seen. It's just a haze made of the kind of gas that's found between stars in normal galaxies, drifting around by its lone self like an absolute badass.

Its mass and motion appear to be normal for what we'd expect of a spiral galaxy... in fact, if you extracted the stars from a spiral galaxy like the Milky Way or Andromeda, J0613+52 is pretty much what you'd end up with.

According to a team of astronomers led by astrophysicist Karen O'Neil of the Green Bank Observatory, it could be the first discovery of a primordial galaxy in the nearby Universe – a galaxy made up mostly of the gas that formed at the beginning of time.

Original Submission


«  Private Peregrine Moon Lander Powers Up Lunar Payloads Despite Propulsion Anomaly
This discussion was created by mrpg (5708) for logged-in users only. Log in and try again!
Bizarre Galaxy Discovered With Seemingly No Stars Whatsoever | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.