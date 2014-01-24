No word on why he didn't run Wireshark to see exactly what the data was, but a word of warning concerning smart devices.
An LG washing machine owner and self-confessed fintech geek has asked the Twitterverse why his smart home appliance ate an average of 3.66GB of data daily. Concerned about the washer's internet addiction, Johnie forced the device to go cold turkey and blocked it using his router UI. Had the LG washer been hacked, hijacked, or otherwise tampered with over the net – or is this the average data consumption for a modern smart appliance?
[...] For now, it looks like the favored answer to the data mystery is to blame Asus for misreporting it. We may never know what happened with Johnie, who is now running his LG washing machine offline. LG did not immediately reply to a request by Tom's Hardware for more information.
Another relatively innocent reason for the supposed high volume of uploads could be an error in the Asus router firmware. In a follow-up post a day after his initial Tweet, Johnie noted "inaccuracy in the ASUS router tool," with regard to Apple iMessage data use. Other LG smart washing machine users showed device data use from their router UIs. It turns out that these appliances more typically use less than 1MB per day.
Though Johnie's Tweets were relatively light-hearted, hacking smart connected devices can be severe. Consider what could happen if medical or industrial IoT devices get taken over by attackers, for example. A case in point is provided by a story from earlier this week when Bosch network-connected wrenches used in factories all around the world were found to be riddled with vulnerabilities.
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Monday January 15, @09:51PM
See Johnie let his washer go online.
See Johnie be surprised by online activity but not check what is happening.
See Johnie pull washer offline.
See Johnie be called an ass by a guy who is trying to be polite but gets upset by stupid.
(Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Monday January 15, @10:05PM
Xverse?
(Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Monday January 15, @10:10PM (3 children)
But he wasn't concerned that a washing machine needs an internet connection in the first place?
Also, how about yanking the ethernet cable (or cutting it off the wifi, whichever applies)? Why go to the trouble of blacklisting it?
It's a fucking washing machine! It has no business being on the internet.
(Score: 2) by crafoo on Monday January 15, @10:37PM (1 child)
all good points. I don't know the facts, but I could imagine the manufacturer may cripple some functions if you do not provide the machine with a internet connection. that's what I would do to someone who would pay money for a Smart washing machine.
(Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Monday January 15, @10:45PM
I bought my TV second-hand from a Finn. Why you ask? Because Finland is so sparsely populated in places that large areas don't even have cellphone coverage. Anything sold in Finland must work offline because the internet is simply not guaranteed to be there, and the Finns will not stand any product that requires an internet connection to function.
Therefore, buying a TV that was originally sold in Finland, I ensured that it would work offline in my living room.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Monday January 15, @10:43PM
But he needs to get data to the washmachine app with constant updates so he knows when the wash is done. No he crippled his wash-freedom.
(Score: 2, Interesting) by pTamok on Monday January 15, @10:38PM
If the washing machine uses TLS and DNS-over-TLS/HTTPS, Wireshark won't tell you what it is sending or receiving, all you'll get is volume of data and IP address of the far end. That's it.
The manufacturer can then make sure that the w/m doesn't operate without an Internet connection 'for safety and convenience', and charge you a per-use fee, or a licencing fee for particular programs.
There is demand for such behaviour.
Add a 5G mobile chip and eSIM - so people who can't afford the capital outlay of a washing machine can rent one (and pay more per wash). Landlords can do the same and skim money for providing the 'service'.
It will happen if it hasn't already.
Just think, you can require use of particular 'genuine' washing powder in 'convenient' RFID chipped individual use packages (just like printer ink).
You can keep records of when the machine is overloaded and automatically charge service fees.
You can charge a premium for special programmes, or the ability to run when electricity is cheap.
I would not be surprised if manufacturers stop selling non-Internet connected machines. Just like cars.
Welcome to the future.