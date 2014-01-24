24/01/14/1820220 story
@KenKirtland17 on Twitter has created a fascinating infographic summary of NASA's plan (PDF) for sending Astronauts to Mars.
It shows 13 SLS Block 2 Cargo launches from 2032 to 2038 and two crewed SLS Block 2 launches to build various spacecraft in Cislunar space. The spacecraft are then fueled by an unspecified number of Commercial Launch Vehicle flights. The mission series culminates with 4 people making a nuclear-powered 180-day trip to Mars, 2 people spending 30 days on the surface, and a 350-day return trip with both Venus and Lunar flybys.
