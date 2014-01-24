Stories
The Rube Goldberg Path to Mars

posted by hubie on Tuesday January 16, @02:03AM   Printer-friendly
from the NASA-is-a-jobs-program dept.
Science

ElizabethGreene writes:

@KenKirtland17 on Twitter has created a fascinating infographic summary of NASA's plan (PDF) for sending Astronauts to Mars.

It shows 13 SLS Block 2 Cargo launches from 2032 to 2038 and two crewed SLS Block 2 launches to build various spacecraft in Cislunar space. The spacecraft are then fueled by an unspecified number of Commercial Launch Vehicle flights. The mission series culminates with 4 people making a nuclear-powered 180-day trip to Mars, 2 people spending 30 days on the surface, and a 350-day return trip with both Venus and Lunar flybys.

Original Submission


