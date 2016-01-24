from the Daylight-Readable dept.
Scientists swapped out carbon for perovskite semiconductors to demonstrate the power of a future PeLED technology.
The ULTRA-LUX project, led by technology company Imec, has developed a new type of light-emitting diode (LED) – known as perovskite LEDs (PeLED) – that might one day consign OLED displays to history.
"This novel architecture of transport layers, transparent electrodes and perovskite as the semiconductor active material, can operate at electrical current densities tens of thousands of times higher (3 kA cm-2) than conventional OLEDs can,"
Sounds rough on battery life, to me.
Researchers with the ULTRA-LUX project, however, have wielded the potential of perovskite – a class of material with a specialized crystal structure – to serve as the semiconductor in LED-based displays. In doing so, they've created a display technology that can be up to 1000 times brighter than state-of-the-art OLEDs, according to research published in Nature.
This material, which is used in solar-powered cells, can withstand very high current densities, but hasn't been used in such a way as to emit light in a display. Using their architecture, Imec demonstrated the potential of PeLEDs in future displays, and the researchers now plan on building one.
It may well be a good few years, however, before we start to see displays on the market powered by this kind of display technology, given there's a fair amount of research and engineering still to be done.
Ah yes, the eternal dodge of breaking technology news...