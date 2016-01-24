Arthur T Knackerbracket has processed the following story:
Before the ubiquity of artificial intelligence (AI), humans imagined a world wherein machines would take over the most mundane and repetitive tasks. In this ideal world, things like cleaning or organizing would have been a thing of the past, and people could do less manual labor and more creative work. Unfortunately, this is not what is happening.
These days, AI is being used to fulfill the roles that many of us perceive to be particularly human activities, especially in the arts. In 2023, content behemoths like Netflix announced their plans to create increasingly more content with AI. Knowing this, it is unsurprising that AI was a core concern for performers, and the harvesting of their "digital likeness" to train them was one of the key issues raised during the SAG-AFTRA Strike in the same year.
With generative AI making several aspects of movie magic and photography obsolete, many photographers and videographers are struggling to protect their work and their livelihood. Thankfully, some of the largest camera companies are on their side. [...]
Before the age of generative AI, photographers, and videographers employed the use of watermarks to tag their work. When AI-generated content became more common, many groups called for transparency and sought to mandate watermarks which would show that these images were not created by humans.
Despite this, watermarks have never fully been able to keep bad actors at bay, even before AI, especially because of the existence of accessible technology that can easily remove them. In September 2023, a study claimed that watermarking AI content still has several issues, including how forging watermarks can lead to misattribution. Although, all hope is not lost yet.
In December 2023, Nikon, Sony, and Canon announced their bid to keep photographers and videographers safe from misattribution and deepfakes of their work. Aside from just watermarking their images, these camera manufacturers have proposed the use of digital signatures as the new global standard for media professionals. Although, ordinary photographers, videographers, and other hobbyists, can also stand to benefit from these efforts.
According to Nikkei, these three Japanese brands hold a whopping 84.3% global market share for the camera industry, which includes everything from compact cameras to higher-end DLSRs. After a 15.2% decrease in sales in the last year, it's no wonder that they're leading the charge to fight against AI-generated images and working to protect their customers.
For Sony camera users, you can expect a firmware update for existing mirrorless cameras. On the other hand, Nikon and Canon users will have to wait a little longer for succeeding models for the digital signature feature. Although Canon plans to reward their users with some additional features, such as a built-in authentication feature with video watermarking in 2024.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by VLM on Wednesday January 17, @05:42PM
Cool now we'll have cheap widely available technology to easily add fake watermarks. Always easier to add than to remove, anyway. It takes a high school kid level of skill to remove a watermark, but any grade school kid can add one.
Have the AI generate a propaganda picture or whatever, take a picture of the AI generated picture using a camera, use the "genuine photo", done.
The cultural equation they don't understand is they think bullshit plus more bullshit will result in trust. The reality is bullshit plus more bullshit will mostly result in sales of their watermark-adding-technology and even less trust. But as long as they make a profit on the way downhill...
(Score: 5, Insightful) by VLM on Wednesday January 17, @05:49PM (1 child)
Uh we're not adding your name, social security number, DOB, camera serial number, and home address to each video to make it easier to retaliate against whistleblowers and people who saw and recorded something politically inconvenient, we're actually adding all that to "protect you from the scourge of AI because that's what we're telling you to want".
Only a Nazi would want privacy because Big Brother says privacy is double-plus-ungood.
I anticipate this will be good for the resale market as long as I can pay cash at Goodwill or a rummage sale for a shitty camera in 2030, at least everything I record won't be traceable to me.
(Score: 2) by RamiK on Wednesday January 17, @06:50PM
Sorta related: https://f-droid.org/en/packages/com.jarsilio.android.scrambledeggsif/ [f-droid.org]
compiling...
(Score: 2) by Thexalon on Wednesday January 17, @06:05PM
It's digital data. Even if it's complicated digital data, in order for the verification method to be widely used and trustworthy it has to be public. And that means that whoever is trying to fake it can test their fake against that verification method very easily. Which means that the fakers will sooner-or-later figure out how to fake the watermarking or whatever else you're going to try.
Also, even if your technical stuff works perfectly, there is no shortage of humans who will ignore the technical stuff because (a) they don't understand it, and (b) they don't want to believe what it's telling them.
The fact is that there is not and never has been an even theoretical machine that, given arbitrary input, can accurately state whether or not that input is bullshit. And there is not and never has been a methodology widely spread and used by most humans that does the same thing. Meanwhile, the bullshit production industries are massive, well-funded, and the more sophisticated ones have scientific precision in how they design their bullshit to spread more easily.
The only thing that stops a bad guy with a compiler is a good guy with a compiler.
(Score: 2) by crafoo on Wednesday January 17, @06:21PM
Why not replace film makers, actors, writers, painters, sketchers? what is so sacred about their professions? We are fine automating everything else. If people can't tell the difference between AI media and "real" media, who cares? If they can distinguish between them they'll pay less for it or avoid it.
These artists have no real understanding of the complexity and skill involved in actually producing real things. Design and product engineering is about 15% of the overall effort. The rest is the production engineering, process controls, and revising the product to actually be producible with real materials and real tooling with high enough yield and quality to be worth anything. Imagine the hubris of these people thinking these are the skills and positions to be automated first.