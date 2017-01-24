Arthur T Knackerbracket has processed the following story:
Over a half-century ago, the U.S. banned commercial planes from flying at supersonic speeds over the nation.
The ban protected us from the thunderous, jolting shock waves created when a plane breaks the speed of sound (some 767 mph), events aptly called sonic booms. For those who haven't experienced such an atmospheric blast from the likes of a military craft, it's like the sound of an explosion, NASA explains.
Now, the space agency seeks to tame these booms. On Jan. 12, NASA revealed its much anticipated X-59 aircraft, a nearly 100-foot-long experimental craft that will zoom at 925 mph high above several U.S. communities. (The craft will fly at 55,000 feet; most commercial airliners fly at some 35,000 feet.) Rather than creating a thunderclap, engineers hope the specially-designed craft will produce "barely-audible" thump sounds, perhaps similar to closing a car door.
Ultimately, the aviation industry might one day use this aeronautics innovation to cut flight times across the U.S. or elsewhere in half — though big questions loom around the economic viability of supersonic flight. Still, imagine hopping from Los Angeles to New York City in just two and a half hours.
[...] The X-59 plane will start flying soon, but not immediately over U.S. communities. NASA will build up to those crucial testing flights.
The last commercial supersonic jet, the Concorde, last flew over two decades ago, in 2003. It only traveled supersonically across the Atlantic Ocean, and while cutting international travel time in half while cruising at some 1,350 mph, it ultimately failed economically. The plane's route was limited — because it couldn't fly over land. But that was only part of the problem.
"They didn't have enough customers, because of high ticket prices," the Smithsonian's van der Linden explained. "The high ticket prices were caused by the very high fuel consumption." (A round-trip ticket — in decades-old, lower prices — was some $12,000.)
NASA's QueSST mission won't address the fuel that supersonic engines gulp. Airplane makers, and airlines, will almost certainly need to bring fuel costs down to even attract customers that can currently afford the highest-priced, first class-type seating.
[...] "Don't forget it's a business," van der Linden emphasized. "If that airplane doesn't make money for the airline, they'll park it."