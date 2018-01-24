from the working-harder-not-smarter dept.
Arthur T Knackerbracket has processed the following story:
Indian billionaire and Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy has doubled down on his comments that India’s youth should voluntarily work 70-hour weeks.
Murthy’s first call for very long working hours came in October 2023, when he called on the nation’s youth to work long hours out of a sense of duty to the nation. He suggested the young “work twelve-hour days for the next 20 years, 50 years whatever it is.“
In a new interview posted this week, India Today consulting editor Rajdeep Sardesai asked Murthy if he sticks by his 70-hour plan.
“Absolutely,” he answered. “I don’t think 70 is important, all that it means is that you are productive, work very hard like the Germans did after World War II, like Japanese did. We owe it to the poor people to work hard and make the quality of their life a little bit better.”
[...] Narayana Murthy said he doesn’t really have regrets over missing important events in his children’s lives as he “always believed quality was more important than quantity.” He detailed he would leave for the office at 06:00, return around 21:15, expect his kids to be ready at the gate on his arrival, whereupon all would jump in the car and grab dinner together.
“We used to have lots of fun during that time. That hour and a half, two hours were the most relaxing for the children,” said Murthy.
[...] The Infosys co-founder described his long hours at work as a “puny” effort compared to the accomplishments of India's historical leaders such as Mahatma Gandhi, other heroes of India’s independence movement, and the nation’s early prime ministers.
“So we should not even make this a big deal," he commented. He added that Mahatma Gandhi hardly ever saw his children.
“All the extraordinary heroes, if I could do one millionth of what they did, I think our family would be happy, I would be happy,” the former exec said.
[...] And as we noted when we covered Murthy’s first remarks about 70-hour weeks, requiring employees to work such hours appears to be illegal under Indian law.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 18, @10:10PM
and what he was doing wasn't for making money, shitbird.
reminds me of 80's "journey is the reward" tech cult bullshit
(Score: 4, Informative) by JoeMerchant on Thursday January 18, @10:12PM
In my line of work (software) if I work 70 hours a week, I produce more problems than valuable product.
In my line of work (medical device development) most of the best ideas I have incorporated into the company products were applications of things I learned about in my leisure time - not school, not continuing education, leisure.
If you are working 70 hours a week, the only higher degrees you can "earn" are the ones you pay for, because you sure as hell won't be learning anything from night school after 12 hours of doing any kind of directed task.
I understand how Mr. Murthy might feel that bigger employee hours numbers on his spreadsheets translates to bigger profits for his corporations and thus a more prosperous and powerful India, from his chair. Does he really think that the Indian population will be benefiting from an economy designed to squeeze every last available bit of low skill labor out of the populace? Particularly after that low skill labor gets replaced with robots? The police force required to keep the food riots out of his estates alone will be very expensive.
🌻 [google.com]
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Freeman on Thursday January 18, @10:19PM
"We owe it to the poor people to work hard and make the quality of their life a little bit better."
To a certain degree I do want to help those less fortunate than myself. Saying that everyone that can, should work 70 hours a day to make poor peoples lives' better, is a bit on the nuts side.
Joshua 1:9 "Be strong and of a good courage; be not afraid, neither be thou dismayed: for the Lord thy God is with thee"