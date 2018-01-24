from the Performance-doping-for-Billionaires dept.
The Isotope Effect: Bigger Than Science Ever Imagined
Traditionally, scientists believed that isotopic effects in biochemical reactions were more or less proportional to the mass difference between isotopes. For instance, a 0.5% mass difference between normal and ultralight enzymes (molecules with depleted heavy isotopes 13C, 2H, 15N, and 18O) should yield a kinetic effect of no more than 1%. However, the study reveals that the effect can be 250-300% ... depending on temperature.
Does this mean heavy water has longer lasting, if less effective, hydration action?
Can we expect Olympic athletes to be setting new records after light-carbo loading? Once the rules are updated the testing results should be incontrovertible.
The drugs, oh the wildly expensive / exclusive drugs they will make...
(Score: 2) by PiMuNu on Friday January 19, @02:55AM
>Does this mean heavy water has longer lasting, if less effective, hydration action?
Longer lasting - in fact the effects of drinking heavy water can last for the rest of your (albeit short) life...
https://www.thoughtco.com/can-you-drink-heavy-water-607731 [thoughtco.com]
"For mammals, replacing 20% of the body's water with heavy water is survivable (although not recommended); 25% causes sterilization, and about 50% replacement is lethal."