The Isotope Effect: Bigger Than Science Ever Imagined

posted by hubie on Friday January 19, @02:38AM   Printer-friendly
from the Performance-doping-for-Billionaires dept.
Science

JoeMerchant writes:

Traditionally, scientists believed that isotopic effects in biochemical reactions were more or less proportional to the mass difference between isotopes. For instance, a 0.5% mass difference between normal and ultralight enzymes (molecules with depleted heavy isotopes 13C, 2H, 15N, and 18O) should yield a kinetic effect of no more than 1%. However, the study reveals that the effect can be 250-300% ... depending on temperature.

Does this mean heavy water has longer lasting, if less effective, hydration action?

Can we expect Olympic athletes to be setting new records after light-carbo loading? Once the rules are updated the testing results should be incontrovertible.

The drugs, oh the wildly expensive / exclusive drugs they will make...

  • (Score: 2) by PiMuNu on Friday January 19, @02:55AM

    by PiMuNu (3823) on Friday January 19, @02:55AM (#1340836)

    >Does this mean heavy water has longer lasting, if less effective, hydration action?

    Longer lasting - in fact the effects of drinking heavy water can last for the rest of your (albeit short) life...

    https://www.thoughtco.com/can-you-drink-heavy-water-607731 [thoughtco.com]

    "For mammals, replacing 20% of the body's water with heavy water is survivable (although not recommended); 25% causes sterilization, and about 50% replacement is lethal﻿."

