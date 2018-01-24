https://phys.org/news/2024-01-insect-populations-flourish-habitats-solar.html
Bumblebees buzz from flower to flower, stopping for a moment under a clear blue Minnesota sky. Birds chirp, and tall grasses blow in the breeze. This isn't a scene from a pristine nature preserve or national park. It is nestled between photovoltaic (PV) solar arrays on rehabilitated farmland.
Researchers at the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Argonne National Laboratory and National Renewable Energy Laboratory wanted to understand the ecological value of PV solar energy sites planted with native grasses and wildflowers. They examined how vegetation would establish and how insect communities would respond to the newly established habitat. The five-year field study published in Environmental Research Letters looked at two solar sites in southern Minnesota operated by Enel Green Power North America. Both sites were built on retired agricultural land.
[...] The two studied solar sites were planted with native grasses and flowering plants in early 2018. From August 2018 through August 2022, the researchers conducted 358 observational surveys for flowering vegetation and insect communities. They evaluated changes in plant and insect abundance and diversity with each visit.
"The effort to obtain these data was considerable, returning to each site four times per summer to record pollinator counts," said Heidi Hartmann, manager of the Land Resources and Energy Policy Program in Argonne's Environmental Sciences division, and one of the study's co-authors. "Over time we saw the numbers and types of flowering plants increase as the habitat matured. Measuring the corresponding positive impact for pollinators was very gratifying."
By the end of the field campaign, the team had observed increases for all habitat and biodiversity metrics. There was an increase in native plant species diversity and flower abundance. In addition, the team observed increases in the abundance and diversity of native insect pollinators and agriculturally beneficial insects, which included honeybees, native bees, wasps, hornets, hoverflies, other flies, moths, butterflies and beetles.
Flowers and flowering plant species increased as well. Total insect abundance tripled, while native bees showed a 20-fold increase in numbers. The most numerous insect groups observed were beetles, flies and moths.
In an added benefit, the researchers found that pollinators from the solar sites also visited soybean flowers in adjacent crop fields, providing additional pollination services.
Global insect biodiversity has been in decline due to habitat loss, pesticides and climate change. Restoration of insect habitat paired with smart land use changes toward renewable energy developments could help reverse the course.
[...] For instance, as a carbon-neutral source of electricity, expanded PV solar energy development is critical to mitigating climate change. According to the DOE's Solar Futures Study, approximately 10 million acres of land in the U.S. will be needed for large-scale solar development by 2050 in order to meet grid decarbonization and climate change goals. But some lands are better suited for PV solar development than others. Disturbed lands such as former agricultural fields are ideal locations to hold rows of solar panels compared to lands that have been previously undisturbed.
Even more strategies can be added to this winning combination to support insect conservation. Agrivoltaics is the combination of solar energy production with agricultural and vegetation management practices. One type of agrivoltaics focuses on the establishment of habitat for insect pollinators and other wildlife that can provide important ecosystem services, such as pollination.
Pairing solar energy facilities on previously disturbed lands with habitat enhancement sounds like a logical win-win strategy to address energy and biodiversity challenges. To date, however, there has been little field data available to document the feasibility and the ecological benefits of this novel land use approach.
Journal Reference:
Leroy J Walston, et. al.,If you build it, will they come? Insect community responses to habitat establishment at solar energy facilities in Minnesota, USA - IOPscience, Environmental Research Letters (DOI: https://iopscience.iop.org/article/10.1088/1748-9326/ad0f72)
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Friday January 19, @09:52PM (1 child)
For many decades, the Conservation Reserve Program [usda.gov] has paid owners of agricultural land to "put their land in reserve" instead of over-producing crops and killing market prices. Basically, CRP land is left alone, naturally returns to become habitat for insects, passing migratory birds, etc. and the owners are paid a rate similar to what they could get from selling the land and investing the proceeds somewhat conservatively in the stock market (4 to 7% APR, last time I checked into it.)
This photovoltaic use of the land may not be 100% as good for wildlife as CRP land, but I bet it's pretty similar. Only downside I see is less solar energy reaching the plants, so they might be less productive at the base of the foodchain.
(Score: 2) by Unixnut on Friday January 19, @10:43PM
Well, it is impossible to extract energy from a system without affecting other things that depend on said energy to live. Every time we extract energy from somewhere, it will alter the environment. As such it is more of a question of risk/reward. Such as in this case. Having PV panels affects the local flora and fauna, but we get electricity out of it in return. Is the effect on the environment worth the energy we extract from it?