A new survey of thousands of game development professionals finds a near-majority saying generative AI tools are already in use at their workplace. But a significant minority of developers say their company has no interest in generative AI tools or has outright banned their use.

The Game Developers Conference's 2024 State of the Industry report, released Thursday, aggregates the thoughts of over 3,000 industry professionals as of last October. While the annual survey (conducted in conjunction with research partner Omdia) has been running for 12 years, this is the first time respondents were asked directly about their use of generative AI tools such as ChatGPT, DALL-E, GitHub Copilot, and Adobe Generative Fill.

Forty-nine percent of the survey's developer respondents said that generative AI tools are currently being used in their workplace.

The wide embrace of AI tools hasn't seemed to lessen worries about their use among developers, though. A full 42 percent of respondents said they were "very concerned" about the ethics of using generative AI in game development, with an additional 42 percent being "somewhat concerned." Only 12 percent said they were "not concerned at all" about those usage ethics.