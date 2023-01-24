from the more-zoomies-for-less-dollars dept.
https://spectrum.ieee.org/nuclear-powered-cargo-ship
The shipping industry has been trying to cut its carbon emissions for years, and with little to show for it. Nearly all of the world's ship fleet still runs on diesel fuel, with about a quarter of new ships on order being built to run on somewhat lower-carbon alternatives like liquefied natural gas, methanol, or hybrid propulsion.
The industry now faces serious pressure to pick up the pace. Shipping uses over 300 million tonnes of fossil fuels every year, producing 3 percent of greenhouse gas emissions. At a July meeting of the International Maritime Organization, the U.N. body that governs the industry, representatives doubled down on carbon-reduction ambitions, setting a net-zero emissions goal for 2050. The IMO's previous goal was a 50 percent reduction by 2050 in comparison with 2008 levels. The European Union plans to begin charging shippers for carbon emissions this year.
Hedging its bets, the industry is exploring ammonia, batteries, and hydrogen, among other options for powering ships. A small but growing group of analysts, though, are pushing for a zero-emissions technology that already plows the oceans: nuclear propulsion.
Today, some 200 nuclear reactors are already operating on 160 vessels, mostly naval ships and submarines. Nuclear-powered ships can go years without refueling. They do not need giant fuel tanks, which opens up more space for cargo and passengers. And the reactors themselves are getting better, too: Fourth-generation small modular reactors (SMRs) being developed by companies including U.S.-based TerraPower and London-based Newcleo should be safer and simpler to operate than conventional reactors.
For shipping, nuclear is really the only abundant, realistic, carbon-free option, according to Håvard Lien, vice president of research and innovation at the Norwegian shipbuilding company Vard Group. "It's becoming more and more apparent that we need to do something about emissions," he notes. "At the same time, it's becoming apparent that alternative-fuel solutions we're looking at have big drawbacks, and that producing these fuels will take a lot of green power that will be needed to replace coal and gas on shore. Having an energy source that you can fit onboard a ship and does not compete with shore energy is a very high priority."
Vard Group is part of NuProShip, a consortium of the Norwegian maritime authority, universities, shipbuilders, and shipping companies that aims to develop a Generation IV reactor for marine vessels. The group has shortlisted three designs and plan to have picked one by the end of 2024.
...
Now, the immense scale of shipping's decarbonization challenge, along with new reactor technologies, are prompting a reevaluation of nuclear merchant ships. In fact, for commercial shippers, there aren't any realistic alternatives to nuclear, says Jan Emblemsvåg, professor of ocean operations and civil engineering at the Norwegian University of Science and Technology. "Engines in ordinary ships are the size of houses," says Emblemsvåg, who is leading NuProShip. And a great deal of space is taken up by fuel: "A container vessel going from Amsterdam to Shanghai requires roughly 4,000 tonnes of fuel."
An SMR would be much more compact and lightweight. According to Emblemsvåg, a molten-salt reactor—which uses a mixture of thorium and hot liquid salts as both fuel and coolant—would also save about $70 million over the lifetime of a ship, compared with a similar vessel powered by engines that burn diesel fuel (or, more precisely, heavy fuel oil). Another plus for nuclear-propelled ships is easy access to an endless supply of cooling water.
(Score: 2) by Ingar on Wednesday January 24, @04:08PM (1 child)
I bet those Houthi pirates would love to get their hands on an SMR.
(Score: 2) by PiMuNu on Wednesday January 24, @04:10PM
$70M would be quickly eaten up by safety administration and security. Maybe correctly so...
(Score: 2, Interesting) by Hauke on Wednesday January 24, @04:19PM
Had our historical use of nuclear power gone differently, it would be poetic to have a nuclear powered ship going through a nuclear excavated canal.
Project Plowshare: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Project_Plowshare [wikipedia.org]
Suez alternative: https://www.businessinsider.com/us-planned-suez-canal-alternative-israel-blast-with-nuclear-bombs-1960s-2021-3?op=1 [businessinsider.com]
South America: https://www.forbes.com/sites/robinandrews/2018/08/23/this-is-how-america-nearly-nuked-a-canal-through-central-america/?sh=5183e9df3d74 [forbes.com]
TANSTAAFL
(Score: 2) by SingularityPhoenix on Wednesday January 24, @04:46PM
Safety: the USA nuclear navy has a perfect track record (no nuclear incidents, although boats with nuclear reactors have sunk for other reasons), but then the small reactors used on boats can't really experience a meltdown (this was a contributing factor to TMI). For the US navy, maintenance is top notch, but for the military, a breakdown means a disabled ship (sitting target). Russia, on the other hand, with K-19, managed to irradiate the entire crew. OTOH boats spend a lot of time out at sea where there aren't as many people to harm, but then a lot of shipping lanes are not that far from land. Water is good radiation shielding. A sunk boat won't irradiate you. A properly designed reactor won't leak radiation if sunk. It could be done safely. But IMHO commercial boats in international waters are not the best place for technology that needs to be well regulated and well operated. The real question here IMHO is what would ports require for nuclear powered cargo ships to dock? And would nations allow them in their territorial waters?
Proliferation: Small nuclear reactors floating around on the ocean would be a proliferation risk. Harder to do inspections to ensure they're not making weapons grade fissile material, when the reactor could be literally anywhere in the world. In short, to make bomb plutonium, you want to refine out the bomb plutonium before too much of it has converted into bomb poison plutonium. This means changing out the fuel at sort intervals, and using chemical separation to get the plutonium. It would be harder to ensure this doesn't happen on the open ocean.
Decommissioning: I don't want a spent nuclear reactor (on an abandoned boat) washing up on my beach. Decommission is expensive. Commercial nuclear reactors put aside money for decommissioning while they're running. Or would they just be scuttled in the deep ocean at the end of their life (or what would prevent them from doing this)
Yes, "Nuclear-powered ships can go years without refueling." But this requires highly enriched fuel, which is much more expensive.
Thorium reactor, (wait, were we talking about ships that can go years without refueling or liquid fuel thorium reactors that can be continuously refueled?), I think commercial thorium reactors don't make economic sense, and that is why only pilot projects have been built. Certainly small modular thorium reactors aren't a drop in solution for cargo ships.
"Another plus for nuclear-propelled ships is easy access to an endless supply of cooling water." Meltdown isn't really a concern for ship sized nuclear reactors, because the heat output related to the size of the reactor is much less than commercial power reactors. Even the soviets haven't managed to meltdown a naval reactor. Access to cooling water is a concern for grid scale plants, not naval reactors.
The navy mostly runs nuclear reactors in subs, where refueling negates the stealth of being submersible, aircraft carriers (extremely large ships - 4x larger than large cargo ships), and ice breakers (you can do more with an ice breaker if it doesn't have to depend on tankers being able to reach it). The navy could run all its boats on nuclear reactors, but it doesn't, because of expense - I doubt the economics of it.
I'm highly skeptical commercial nuclear powered cargo ships are going to happen. I don't think its impossible, I don't think the concerns I mention are insurmountable, just uneconomical.
Rockets, airplanes, cargoships, IMHO all are much better served by combustion engines, with our current technology. I think there is lower hanging fruit for reducing CO2 emissions to go after first. And by the time those are solved, and this remains, hopefully renewable power will be cheap enough that synthetic fuels or carbon capture will be economical.