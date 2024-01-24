from the bot-X dept.
Although X owner Elon Musk suggested that forcing users to pay for verification would help to weed out the bots (aka automated accounts) on the platform, that does not appear to be the case:
A video gaining views on rival platform Instagram Threads shows X search results where numerous bots, including many verified with a blue check, are posting a variation of the phrase "I'm sorry, I cannot provide a response as it goes against OpenAI's use case policy."
The response is what OpenAI's chatbot says when a user asks a question or requests that it perform a task in violation of OpenAI's terms of service. In this case, it's also an indication that the X account in question is using AI to create its posts.
[...] It does appear that at least some of the bot accounts are older, according to the "join date" that's displayed on their X profile. You can view one example of this here, for instance (see below). These accounts also post content that reads as if it's the output of some AI query, as it most likely is.
[...] Despite the numerous posts from these bots, AI-powered accounts aren't X's only problem. Many bots and bot farms are run without OpenAI's assistance, and are harder to detect. According to data pulled from Fedica, a social media analytics and publishing platform, only 202 accounts posted OpenAI's automated response over the past 30 days, as seen in this query here. While a few were from real people joking about the bot problem, the majority were AI responses. More bots may have already been deleted by X, but that data isn't available.
Previously: Crypto Botnet on X is Powered by ChatGPT
Crypto botnet on X is powered by ChatGPT:
ChatGPT may well revolutionize web search, streamline office chores, and remake education, but the smooth-talking chatbot has also found work as a social media crypto huckster.
Researchers at Indiana University Bloomington discovered a botnet powered by ChatGPT operating on X—the social network formerly known as Twitter—in May of this year.
The botnet, which the researchers dub Fox8 because of its connection to cryptocurrency websites bearing some variation of the same name, consisted of 1,140 accounts. Many of them seemed to use ChatGPT to craft social media posts and to reply to each other's posts. The auto-generated content was apparently designed to lure unsuspecting humans into clicking links through to the crypto-hyping sites.
[...] The Fox8 botnet might have been sprawling, but its use of ChatGPT certainly wasn't sophisticated. The researchers discovered the botnet by searching the platform for the tell-tale phrase "As an AI language model ...", a response that ChatGPT sometimes uses for prompts on sensitive subjects. They then manually analyzed accounts to identify ones that appeared to be operated by bots.
[...] Despite the tic, the botnet posted many convincing messages promoting cryptocurrency sites. The apparent ease with which OpenAI's artificial intelligence was apparently harnessed for the scam means advanced chatbots may be running other botnets that have yet to be detected. "Any pretty-good bad guys would not make that mistake," Menczer says.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by JoeMerchant on Thursday January 25, @03:18PM
For the bot runners who still have access to the programmers that made the bots in the first place, filtering for variations of:
>I'm sorry, I cannot provide a response as it goes against OpenAI's use case policy.
will be a trivial fix.
The interesting question is: how many of these bots are actually running virtually autonomously, with no meatbag anywhere still aware of how to stop or modify them?
How many of these bots have been planted as malware in unsuspecting servers around the globe?
🌻 [google.com]
(Score: 3, Insightful) by ikanreed on Thursday January 25, @03:23PM
Anyone who has seen a domain park knows that a nominal fee does nothing to deter people from abusing a system they see a way to squeeze pennies out of through automation.
The only saving grace Elon has is that twitter was always a terrible idea, filled with with half-implemented solutions to large-scale problems.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by namefags_are_jerks on Thursday January 25, @03:40PM (1 child)
Seriously, how many hours of each day do you spend trying to find content to amplify that bashes the guy who took the extreme-left's hate dungeon away?
(Score: 2) by DadaDoofy on Thursday January 25, @03:45PM
Apparently, any the hours left over after finding content that advances the "global warming" hoax.
(Score: 2) by DadaDoofy on Thursday January 25, @03:48PM
They've self-identified, making them that much easier to remove. You do realize bots are a given on all social media platforms, right?