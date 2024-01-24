Multiple sites are reporting that Teitoevry, based in Finland, has been breached by the Akira ransomware crew. The compromise affects electronic health records, movie ticket sales, some universities and colleges, and some regional authorities and municipal councils among their Swedish customers:

Officials in Uppsala County, located on the east-central coast of Sweden, launched crisis management plans after the region's patient medical record system went offline and some financial systems became unavailable, warning that the situation could deteriorate unless the systems are restored quickly.

BankInfoSecurity: Ransomware Hit on Tietoevry Causes IT Outages Across Sweden

The company, which last reported annual revenue of $3.3 billion, has 24,000 employees and counts customers in over 90 countries. Tietoevry first alerted Swedish customers to the attack on Saturday, saying it had quickly isolated the infrastructure that the attacker accessed, thus containing the incident. The company apologized for the resulting outages and said it had deployed teams working around the clock to remediate the attack and bring systems back online. "Currently, Tietoevry cannot say how long the restoration process as a whole will take - considering the nature of the incident and the number of customer-specific systems to be restored, the total timespan may extend over several days, even weeks," the company said in a Monday update. "We are focused on resolving this as soon as technically possible, in close collaboration with the customers in question."

The Säkerhetspolisen, Sweden's security service responsible for counterintelligence, did not immediately respond to an enquiry about potential risks related to government payroll information being exposed to criminals.