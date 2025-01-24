https://www.autoblog.com/2024/01/24/our-vehicles-got-bigger-so-why-are-we-parking-them-in-little-spaces/
I was leaving the local butcher shop the other week when a bigger carnivore blocked my path: The driver of a Ford pickup was struggling to park his rig. It was the most-super of Super Duties — a crew cab long-box dually — so it took him a couple of minutes and several cuts of the wheel to ease the beast into a prime spot near the store entrance. He was holding up a lot of traffic.
That's a tight parking lot, with spaces 8-8½ feet wide. And the width of that dually at the hips? Also 8 feet. What was he thinking? Other than, "I'd rather do this than go find an easy spot on the back row and walk 50 yards." Maybe he had a bum knee. Doesn't make his truck any smaller.
Granted, this was over the holidays, when parking lots get a little nuts. But why do drivers of big pickups or jumbo SUVs try to park among the normies?
We've all been in this situation: You return to your vehicle to discover somebody parked too close. You have to crawl in through the back hatch, or enter on the passenger side and clamber over the center console. Sometimes this is simply because of a bad parking job. Sometimes, a vehicle has been jammed into a space where it honestly doesn't fit.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 26, @10:36AM (2 children)
But why do drivers of big pickups or jumbo SUVs try to park among the normies?
Same reason they tailgate you with their brights on. The people who drive those things are douche bags.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 26, @11:15AM
... and idiots, anti-socials, dumb-fucks, pricks, numbskulls ...
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Friday January 26, @11:28AM
>people who drive those things are douche bags.
I always say: around here the majority of pickup truck drivers are decent and considerate people. At least 60% of them.
Unspoken: the other 40% are absolute douches who get off on being obnoxiously rude in their small penis compensation symbols.
Also: backup cameras, and lately full perimeter view parking assistance, has enabled people who previously could never even attempt to precision park to now dock their land yachts within three inches of target.
🌻 [google.com]
(Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Friday January 26, @11:35AM
Let's not forget the most important factor of the story here. Most of the rest of the world drives sensibly-sized vehicles that fit in sensibly-sized parking spaces.
This is almost entirely an American problem.