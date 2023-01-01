from the linux-on-mars-or-who-broke-the-helicopter? dept.
NASA's Mars-based helicopter, Ingenuity, has been retired from service after an extended mission that lasted for 72 flights over almost 1,000 Martian days, which was more than 33 times longer than originally planned. The helicopter flew for a total of 128.8 minutes, covered 17.0 km, and reached altitudes as high as 24.0 m. It was taken out of commission due to rotor damage.
Ingenuity landed on Mars Feb. 18, 2021, attached to the belly of NASA's Perseverance rover and first lifted off the Martian surface on April 19, proving that powered, controlled flight on Mars was possible. After notching another four flights, it embarked on a new mission as an operations demonstration, serving as an aerial scout for Perseverance scientists and rover drivers. In 2023, the helicopter executed two successful flight tests that further expanded the team's knowledge of its aerodynamic limits.
The Ingenuity Mars Helicopter used a pair of Snapdragon 801s processors running Linux [warning for PDF] and NASA plans more helicopters for missions on Mars. SN has followed the helicopter's activities over the years in many stories.
(Score: 1) by Runaway1956 on Sunday January 28, @01:20AM (2 children)
We've surrendered air superiority and air control to the Martians. Oh well, that's what happens when the logistics train gets too long. Why were we invading Mars again?
Through a Glass, Darkly -George Patton
(Score: 3, Touché) by crm114 on Sunday January 28, @01:24AM
We were not. We were engaged in a "Special Military Operation."
(Score: 2) by looorg on Sunday January 28, @01:38AM
Earth have always been at war with Mars. Everything else is a lie.