California Bill Calls for Tech to Make New Cars Unable to Speed
Someday in the not too distant future, it might no longer be possible to drive a brand-new car faster than 80 mph in California. That's because state senator Scott Wiener earlier this week proposed a new bill that aims to prevent certain new vehicles from going more than 10 mph over the speed limit. In California, the maximum posted speed limit is 70 mph, meaning anything north of 80 mph would be off limits.
The Speeding and Fatality Emergency Reduction on California Streets—or SAFER California Streets, for short—is a package of bills that includes SB 961 that was published Tuesday, which essentially calls for speed governors on new cars and trucks built or sold in California starting with the 2027 model year. These vehicles would be required to have an "intelligent speed limiter system" that electronically prevents the driver from speeding above the aforementioned threshold.
Stopping Speeding With Tech
California senator Scott Wiener (D) wants to require new cars to have tech to prevent cars from speeding.
A California lawmaker announced a bill Wednesday that would require new passenger vehicles and large trucks sold in California to be equipped with technology that would prevent them from going more than 10 miles an hour above the speed limit.
If passed, Senate Bill 961 would require vehicles, beginning with model year 2027, that are manufactured or sold in California to come with a speed governor, also known as an intelligent speed limiter. It would make California the first state in the nation to mandate this technology.
These devices match a vehicle's global positioning system (GPS) location with a database of speed limits to figure out what speed a vehicle should be traveling at during any given time. They also sometimes use onboard cameras to read speed limit signs. With this information, the devices are then able to prevent the driver from speeding more than 10 miles an hour above the speed limit.
Drivers would be able to temporarily override the speed governor device, according to the proposal.
The requirement for speed governors would not apply to emergency vehicles.
I for one can't wait for the hackers to change the database so freeway speed limits are 15 MPH.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by weirsbaski on Sunday January 28, @05:11AM (1 child)
I'm confused- are they mandating a speed-governor, or are they making an excuse to mandate GPS modules built into cars? (And would the GPS have a "we forgot to mention" requirement about being able to broadcast its position to any police radio at any time?)
(Score: 2) by EJ on Sunday January 28, @05:39AM
I get your point, but what makes you think all the cars with the OnStar and other similar technologies don't already have the capability to do this?
We're all (mostly) carrying around a mobile GPS that could be used against us at any time already. It's part of the downward dystopian spiral we've been in for awhile now.
As for this new bill, I wish I could say it's the dumbest piece of legislation I've heard of recently, but it's not. It's only ONE of the dumbest.
(Score: 2) by driverless on Sunday January 28, @05:54AM
If passed it'll last maybe a week, right up until the first lawsuit from the family of someone who was killed because their car prevented them from accelerating away from whatever it was that ended up killing them.
To get an idea of how clueless this wiener is, even without justified emergency speeding how is he expecting cars to overtake if they can't go any faster than the overall traffic speed?
(Score: 1) by khallow on Sunday January 28, @05:58AM