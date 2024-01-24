Stories
What Coffee With Cream Can Teach Us About Quantum Physics

posted by janrinok on Sunday January 28, @11:53PM   Printer-friendly
Science

taylorvich writes:

Add a dash of creamer to your morning coffee, and clouds of white liquid will swirl around your cup. But give it a few seconds, and those swirls will disappear, leaving you with an ordinary mug of brown liquid.

Something similar happens in quantum computer chips -- devices that tap into the strange properties of the universe at its smallest scales -- where information can quickly jumble up, limiting the memory capabilities of these tools.

That doesn't have to be the case, said Rahul Nandkishore, associate professor of physics at the University of Colorado Boulder.

In a new coup for theoretical physics, he and his colleagues have used math to show that scientists could create, essentially, a scenario where the milk and coffee never mix -- no matter how hard you stir them.

The group's findings may lead to new advances in quantum computer chips, potentially providing engineers with new ways to store information in incredibly tiny objects.

"Think of the initial swirling patterns that appear when you add cream to your morning coffee," said Nandkishore, senior author of the new study. "Imagine if these patterns continued to swirl and dance no matter how long you watched."

Researchers still need to run experiments in the lab to make sure that these never-ending swirls really are possible. But the group's results are a major step forward for physicists seeking to create materials that remain out of balance, or equilibrium, for long periods of time -- a pursuit known as "ergodicity breaking."

The team's findings appeared this week in the latest issue of Physical Review Letters.

Journal Reference:

David T. Stephen, Oliver Hart, Rahul M. Nandkishore. Ergodicity Breaking Provably Robust to Arbitrary Perturbations. Physical Review Letters, 2024; 132 (4) DOI: 10.1103/PhysRevLett.132.040401

  • (Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Monday January 29, @12:04AM

    by Rosco P. Coltrane (4757) on Monday January 29, @12:04AM (#1342212)

    Sometimes - it's a rare cosmological event - there are stories without the word "AI" in it. And we just witnessed one such rare events. That made my day!

  • (Score: 1) by dale_dmanny on Monday January 29, @12:07AM

    by dale_dmanny (11756) on Monday January 29, @12:07AM (#1342213)

    D. Adams circa 1978?

