from the I'll-see-your-ChatGPT-and-raise-you-one dept.
Recently, Sam Altman commented at Davos that future AI depends on energy breakthrough, in this article I would like to expand on this concept and explore how AI would revolutionize our economy:
AI tokens, distinct from cryptocurrency tokens, are fundamental textual units used in ChatGPT and similar language models. These tokens can be conceptualized as fragments of words. In the language model's processing, inputs are segmented into these tokens. AI tokens are crucial in determining the pricing models for the usage of core AI technologies.
This post explores the concept of "tokenomy," a term coined to describe the role of AI tokens, such as those in ChatGPT, as a central unit of exchange in a society increasingly intertwined with AI. These tokens are central to a future where AI permeates all aspects of life, from enhancing personal assistant functions to optimizing urban traffic and essential services. The rapid progress in generative AI technologies is transforming what once seemed purely speculative into tangible reality.
We examine the significant influence that AI is expected to have on our economic frameworks, guiding us towards a 'tokenomy' – an economy fundamentally driven and characterized by AI tokens.
The author goes on to discuss using AI tokens as currency, measuring economic efficiency FLOPs per joule, and how the influence and power that companies owning the Foundation Model could equal or even surpass that of central banks. He concludes:
The concentration of such immense control and influence in a handful of corporations raises significant questions about economic sovereignty, market dynamics, and the need for robust regulatory frameworks to ensure fair and equitable AI access and to prevent the monopolistic control of critical AI infrastructure.
Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 28, @07:23PM
This looks like another aspect of feeding the AI bubble, as laid out nicely by https://locusmag.com/2023/12/commentary-cory-doctorow-what-kind-of-bubble-is-ai/ [locusmag.com]
So what will be left over at the end of the AI bubble?
khallow on Sunday January 28, @08:00PM
I think there will be some survivors and some useful gear left over. My take is we had some good stuff left over from the dotcom bubble: Amazon and Google come to mind.
khallow on Sunday January 28, @07:55PM
Let's see if that happens first.